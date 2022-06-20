WINCHESTER - The Metropolitan Area Planning Council, along with the Planning Board, will host a community meeting both in person at the Town Hall and via Zoom on Tuesday, June 28 from 7 - 8:30 p.m. to discuss the area of Holton and Cross streets.
The town is conducting a study of the Holton/Cross Street light industrial area to define a vision for the area that will focus on recommendations to improve zoning, design guidelines, pedestrian and cyclist safety, physical infrastructure, economic development, and traffic.
Residents are encouraged to join in person or via Zoom at the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/i/87130913270 and use the ID 871 3091 3270.
For questions, meetings needs or more information, contact Josh Fiala at jfiala@mapc.org or call 617-933-0700.
Almost a 40B
Five years ago, developers came into town with a proposal for a 40B project at 43-45 Holton St. It would have encompassed 13 acres of land (with one or two in Woburn; though no development was planned for those acres) with more than 300 units. A massive housing complex, no doubt, but perfectly acceptable under the state’s 40B law (and this came before the town created its Housing Production Plan).
Had it gone through, the town could have received upwards of 75 affordable units. To make the project a reality, the developers, Mill Creek out of Burlington, would have purchased Tighe Warehouse, meaning it would have stopped trains from traveling through the area and disturbing residents of Holton, Cross and Baldwin streets.
The project originally received a warm welcome from the Select Board. According to attorney Mark Vaughan, representing Mill Creek, his clients sought to purchase 13 acres of land in an industrial zone. He said the site is fully paved. It sits on the Woburn line and, in fact, several acres lie in the city.
If the purchase went through for the developer, Vaughan said his client’s intention was to work with the town and the neighborhood.
At the time, the developer brought five options forward, with one receiving the best response: a four-six story midrise building with 278 units and 52 units in three-story townhouses for a total of 330 units. This option features 51 one-bedroom apartments, 240 two-bedroom apartments and 39 three-bedroom apartments.
The project fell apart when residents expressed concerns about the size of the project and its impacts on traffic in the area.
