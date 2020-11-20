WINCHESTER - Town Meeting approved 13 motions under Article 25 to “supplement or reduce appropriations previously voted” for the FY21 budget.
Motion 1
Transfer $16,000 from Free Cash to the FY21 Building & Zoning Personnel Services Budget. This will cover the hiring of personnel for inspectional services coverage due to COVID-19.
Motion 2
Transfer $22,050 from Free Cash to the FY21 Town Clerk Personnel Services Budget. This will cover the costs of remote Town Meetings (spring and fall) and additional costs associated with elections.
Motion 3
Transfer $38,400 from Free Cash to the FY21 Town Clerk Expense Budget. This will also cover the costs of remote Town Meetings and additional costs associated with elections.
Motion 4
Transfer $156,000 from Free Cash to the FY21 Department of Public Works Personnel Services Budget. This will cover costs associated with overtime for cleaning municipal and school buildings due to COVID-19.
Motion 5
Transfer $256,000 from Free Cash to the FY21 Department of Public Works Expense Budget. This will cover costs associated with contractual cleaning services and supplies relating to COVID-19.
Motion 6
Transfer $32,000 from Free Cash to the FY21 Department of Public Works Expense Budget. Renegotiation of the disposal contract for recyclable materials increased the current year’s cost but will “substantially” reduce FY22 costs. Estimated net FY22 savings, according to the Finance Committee, are $40,000.
Motion 7
Transfer $116,000 from Free Cash to the FY21 Unemployment Expense Budget. This will cover costs associated with out of the ordinary claim activity as a result of COVID-19.
Motion 8
Transfer $525,000 from Free Cash to the FY21 Finance Committee Reserve Fund. This is a “cautious” item, according to the Finance Committee, to allow for unexpected expenses between now and spring Town Meeting.
Motion 9
Reduce the FY21 Funded Debt Principal Budget by $91,475, reducing the funding from the Property Tax Levy in the amount of $86,750 and the Capital Stabilization Fund in the amount of $4,725. This motion, along with 10 and 11, reflect changes to debt service and their corresponding funding sources, based on what is actually required.
Motion 10
Increase the FY21 Funded Debt Principal Budget by $27,575, to come from the Building Stabilization Fund.
Motion 11
Reduce the FY21 Funded Debt Interest Budget by $324,769.14, reducing the funding from the Property Tax Levy in the amount of $115,872.63, the Building Stabilization Fund in the amount of $163,271 and the Capital Stabilization Fund in the amount of $45,625.51.
Motion 12
Transfer $51,000 from Free Cash to the FY21 Board of Health Personnel Services Budget to cover overtime for the town nurse.
Motion 13
Transfer $112,000 from Free Cash to the FY21 Board of Health Expense Budget for contact tracing costs.
With the Select Board recommending favorable action, Town Meeting easily and swiftly passed all 13 motions. Michelle Prior, a former Finance Committee chair and current Town Meeting member, said the money allocated in motion 8 “will revert back to the general fund” if it’s not used.
When asked by Town Meeting member Janice Jens about a possible coronavirus vaccine and if the town would pay to distribute it and how that could impact finances, the Finance Committee said they looked at all expenses, admitting “there’s a lot we don’t know.”
They added how expenses were estimated on the cautious side.
Town Meeting member and Capital Planning Committee member Helen Philliou questioned the amount of Free Cash being used this Town Meeting and Town Comptroller Stacie Ward said between $1.5M and $1.6M.
The town should receive reimbursement from the CARES Act for money used in connection with COVID-19.
