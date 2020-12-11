WINCHESTER - After completing the Climate Action Plan earlier this year, Town Manager Lisa Wong said the only thing missing to begin implementation of the plan was a Sustainability Director. To remedy that, she planned to include that position and fund it in the FY21 budget. Unfortunately for her, the coronavirus hit and everything changed.
But there’s good news on the horizon for any resident who believes the town could benefit from a Sustainability Director: the town received a $52,250 climate resiliency grant from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to go toward the Sustainability Director position. The town would simply have to fund the remaining portion of the salary (another $40,000-$50,000 including benefits).
With all Select Board members in support, they voted to accept the grant and fund the remaining portion of the salary for the position through the budget.
“We hope this position can pay for itself in savings,” Wong said, adding how the Sustainability Director would have the time to seek out grants that the town doesn’t currently have the time to do.
In a letter, the MAPC write how the program begins “upon the successful execution of a grant agreement with MAPC and ends on Nov. 30, 2021.” They also note that “the purpose of this grant is to accelerate climate resilience in Winchester through the Sustainability Director for Winchester-Rapid Implementation of Winchester’s 2020 Climate Action Plan project.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, reminding his fellow board members how climate change remains a crisis, said he supports using the grant money to fund the position, as well as making it a line item in the budget.
“Nothing is guaranteed,” he acknowledged, “but this position can apply for grants totaling more than the cost of the position.”
When asked by chair Michael Bettencourt about the Finance Committee’s thoughts on the position long-term, since he believed they cut it from the FY21 budget, Wong said she recommended it be cut due to the unknown impacts of the coronavirus. She still believes it has merit and potential.
“This grant gives us a 9-10 month head start,” the Town Manager noted as it pertains to funding the position.
IT grant
The town also received an IT grant for $17,500 to help fund the town’s e-permitting system in the building department. The board accepted the grant and also approved funding the remainder of the cost to run the system (another $25,000).
Wong said the town needs to cover five annual fees: OpenGOV PLC ($18,400), MAT/Assessor System and Flag ($2,400), ESRI ArcGIS ($1,200), Contract License Verification ($1,200), and Accounting and Finance export ($2,400). She added the town may only need OpenGOV PLC and might be able to add in the other four at a later date.
Set-up is expected to take 6-9 months.
In the budget passed this spring, the Town Manager added 10 hours of clerical work. She said this grant money will be helpful in that regard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.