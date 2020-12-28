WINCHESTER - After hovering around 3.5 or so percent for the past few weeks, Winchester’s two week average in coronavirus positive case percentage reached four percent last Thursday. While this keeps the town in the yellow category, it pushes Winchester closer to red.
Overall, the town’s case count increased to 174 over the past two weeks (up from 156 last week). In all, Winchester reached 596 total cases. The town completed 32,161 total tests since the pandemic began and 4,715 in the past 14 days. 190 residents tested positive.
The town will hold a testing day today at Town Hall. Winchester held several successful testing days this month already (with around a 3.5 percent positivity rate from those who received a test, similar to the average positivity rate shown overall; therefore, if today’s results mirror the overall numbers, the town should see a four percent positivity rate). Residents who wish to participate can register on the town’s website at winchester.us.
Winchester’s neighbors and surrounding communities continue to struggle with the virus. Woburn, Wilmington, Tewksbury, Stoneham, Reading, Melrose, and Burlington all remain in the red category with positive percentage rates above five percent (with some, like Woburn and Wilmington, above eight percent).
Lexington, once the gold standard in green, finally saw an increase and now sits in the yellow category with a 3.14 percent positivity rate over the past two weeks. That’s still rather impressive when compared to communities like Lynn at 13.8 percent or Lynnfield at nine percent.
Some communities in the red are actually moving in the right direction as Tewksbury decreased its positivity percentage rate. Woburn and Melrose, meanwhile, saw no change. Therefore, it’s not all bad news even as the governor imposes new restrictions this week.
Thankfully, vaccine distribution continues throughout the state as residents in long-term care facilities receive their shots followed by essential workers, the elderly and those with medical conditions. Finally, by the spring, the general population should begin getting vaccinated. At that point, business may return to normal.
