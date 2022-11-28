WINCHESTER - It’s quite the interesting conundrum when so many people want something, yet almost all of them vote against it. Such was the case during Town Meeting this week, when members voted down a citizen’s petition involving the Community Preservation Act.
Although the Select Board, Housing Partnership Board, Capital Planning Committee, and Affordable Housing Trust all want the town to become a CPA community, all four recommended unfavorable action on the motion to allow residents to vote on becoming such a community at the next regularly scheduled town election in March.
Only the Planning Board and Field Management Committee asked Town Meeting to support the article.
The catch involves the timing of when residents would vote on a CPA ballot question. While the above-mentioned boards and committees want the town to adopt the CPA, they believe now isn’t the right time to ask. They all see the upcoming override vote for the Lynch School project, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7, and worry residents won’t support another “override” vote for the CPA in March (the Community Preservation Act adds a surcharge to a resident’s property tax bill of .5 - 3 percent if adopted).
CPA funds can only be used for certain projects such as open space acquisition, creation, preservation, and restoration, as well as affordable housing. Money generated from the surcharge can also help fund private projects.
Had Town Meeting approved Article 5, to allow for the placement of a question on the spring town election ballot, and if said question received the approval of voters, then the town would receive both money from the surcharge, but also a matching grant from the state (currently at 35 percent).
One of the sponsors of the article, Brian Vernaglia, called the surcharge “money for projects we already plan to do.” He said Town Meeting was simply “voting to give voters a say.”
Although it’s a surcharge, Vernaglia said there’s an exemption for the first $100,000 of a home’s value for all homeowners and low-income residents could apply for a total exemption. He added how the state would issue its matching funds in November based on the amount collected during the last fiscal year (for example: if the town was already a CPA community, it would receive money from the state this month based on the money it collected in FY22; therefore, if it collected $200,000 and the state match was 35 percent, the town would receive $70,000).
Vernaglia told Town Meeting they decide how the money gets spent through the creation of a CPA Committee.
As an example of how much someone might pay with a 1.5 percent surcharge, a resident would owe an additional $218 on a home assessed at $1.264M (and on top of that the state would add an additional $76). Another resident would owe an additional $263 on a home assessed at $1.5M.
“This money could help (the Capital Planning Committee),” Vernaglia stressed, adding how five projects that capital didn’t bring forward to fall Town Meeting could have been funded through the CPA.
He mentioned that Arlington and Lexington adopted the CPA. Burlington voters, meanwhile, just rejected the CPA at the last election.
If Town Meeting passed Article 5 and voters approved it in the spring, Vernaglia said the surcharge would begin next July with the first state match in November of 2024.
“The time is right to adopt,” Vernaglia argued.
Right idea, wrong time
Anyone following the Select Board for the past several months knows they favor passing the CPA. But the board voted, 3-2, against recommending its passing at this Town Meeting because research shows a CPA ballot question only has a 40 percent chance of passing during a local election (as opposed to a national, presidential election where it has an 80 percent chance of passing).
Therefore, the Select Board asked Town Meeting to wait until the spring of 2024.
The Finance Committee also voted unfavorable action, though members didn’t specifically say whether they supported the CPA in general. The committee, in a 5-4-1 vote, said it would be too close to the Lynch School override. They also said the article was “putting the cart before the horse” because it left out some key details such as how much money would go to the Capital Planning Committee.
The Housing Partnership Board voted for indefinite postponement, saying they support its eventual adoption. The Affordable Housing Trust voted against the article, but “supports the town becoming a CPA community.” They agreed with the Select Board that a ballot question has the best chance to pass during a presidential election when more people come out to vote.
Even the Capital Planning Committee, who would benefit the most from the CPA passing, voted unfavorable action.
“We 100 percent want the money,” said Chair Roger McPeek, “but we don’t want to create a parallel capital process.”
Only the Planning Board and Field Management Committee supported the article. Chair of the Planning Board Diab Jerius advised Town Meeting not to wait another year.
Town Meeting members while ultimately against the article appeared to favor the idea of a CPA at some point in the future. Sally Dale, a member of the Planning Board but speaking as a Town Meeting member, said the state match is every year and its given out $814M since the program started in 2000.
“All towns pay into the fund, but Winchester has never benefitted,” Dale acknowledged, asking Town Meeting not to wait until 2024.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci, in asking Town Meeting to hold off on supporting a CPA, said the town first needed a financial plan, something supported by Town Meeting members Jaqueline Welch and John Miller.
In the end, Town Meeting rejected the article with 103 voting against and 53 voting in favor.
