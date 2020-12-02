WINCHESTER - During the 2020 pandemic, the Winchester Hospital kept working tirelessly to keep the community safe. Despite this unprecedented time, babies are still born, surgeries are performed, and Winchester Hospital still needs community support.
The pandemic has prevented the Winton Club from holding their annual Cabaret, Holiday Gift Fair, and having the Winton Club Gift Shop at the hospital open to the public. In the past, these volunteer fundraising events have allowed the Winton Club to purchase gifts and programs, donate vital equipment and perform renovations at Winchester Hospital and the Winchester Hospital Center for Cancer Care.
This year, the Winton goal is to raise $50,000 to donate a Patient Tracking Monitor. This monitor will be available to keep track of loved ones and where they are in the surgical process and recovery.
The Winton Club volunteers have created beautifully decorated “Winter Trees” (some samples are shown) and are available to view and bid on Dec. 5 and 6 at www.32auctions.com/wintonwintertrees. Please support this meaningful holiday fundraising endeavor, as you shop for gifts and decorate.
The Winton Club is a non-profit women's service organization exclusively supporting Winchester Hospital in service and fundraising activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.