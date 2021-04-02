WINCHESTER - Even with last year’s dry summer and a previous water and sewer rate increase of 12 percent, plus a service charge hike from $5 to $30, Matt Abrahams of The Abrahams Group informed the Select Board the town needs to continue to increase water and sewer rates over the next five fiscal years to avoid a deficit and a shrinking of retained earnings.
Therefore, when presented with three options, the board unanimously chose one that increased rates by three percent over the next two fiscal years and then five percent from FY24-FY26. Town Meeting will have the final approval.
Abrahams said a rate study showed the need to increase rates annually by seven percent from FY22-FY25 to target a retained earnings balance of 10 percent of the water and sewer budget. He noted how last year’s drought, plus the pandemic, had a major impact on FY21 billing and revenue. He said the water consumption last year was the second highest in the past decade.
“Billings were up 40 percent,” Abrahams said, “over FY20,” and a surplus is projected to hit $1.1M.
This leaves a retained earnings balance of approximately $1.4M or 14 percent of the water and sewer budget.
One drawback to such high water usage involves the MWRA’s water and sewer assessment for FY22. Their preliminary water assessment for FY22 increased $265k or 14.5 percent and their preliminary sewer assessment for FY22 increased $130k or three percent.
Abrahams said that assessment is the biggest cost driver.
Another issue concerns the town’s capital outline where it has $24M in total projections on a 10-year water, sewer and stormwater plan (not to mention a truck the town recently purchased for $65k). This projects an additional debt of $4M from FY22-FY26.
Without a rate increase, Abrahams projected annual deficits of $425k to $1.2M over the next five fiscal years. His data also showed less retained earnings every year, from $1.5M in FY22 to a massive $3.5M deficit by FY26.
Therefore, he outlined three options which could increase the town’s water and sewer revenue and its retained earnings.
Option 1 would increase the town’s rates by four percent from FY22-FY26. It would increase the average user’s tax bill by more than $20 from $131.37 today to $153.33 in FY26 (per quarter).
Option 2 would increase the town’s rates by six percent starting in FY23 through FY26. It would increase the average user’s tax bill by $26 from $131.37 today to $157.98 in FY 26 (per quarter).
Option 3 would increase the town’s rates by three percent for FY22 and FY23 and by five percent for FY24-FY26. It would increase the average user’s tax bill by $23 from $131.37 to $154.49 in FY26 (per quarter).
Option 3, which the Select Board ultimately chose, would also cause retained earnings to drop no lower than 7.6 percent and end at $1.1M or 8.2 percent in FY26. By then, any deficit in revenue would turn into a $97k surplus.
The other two options showed a smaller surplus by FY26 but a greater amount of retained earnings (option 1) and a greater surplus and a greater amount of retained earnings (option 2). However, option 2 cost taxpayers more money.
DPW Director Jay Gill acknowledged the current surplus caused by last year’s warm summer and the previous 12 percent rate increase helped the town a lot and gave it a large revenue surge. But there’s no guarantee of a similar summer season (and the ending of the pandemic means people may travel more and use less water).
Of course, another dry summer, according to Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, means the town might not need another rate increase in FY23. Since the town can’t predict the weather and the water and sewer budget can go from a surplus to a deficit quickly, Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt suggested residents would favor smaller and steadier increases over one big bump.
