WINCHESTER - It took some time, but the Select Board, with the help of Roger McPeek and Jim Johnson from the Capital Planning Committee, eventually settled on an amount for the operating override question to be placed on the Jan. 7 special election ballot. The town will ask residents to support a $400,000 override to cover the cost of traffic improvements to the Lynch School neighborhood and pay for other school-related necessities that could potentially include a new roof on the McCall and Ambrose school buildings.
The ballot will contain two questions, with the first concerning the Lynch School replacement project. That question will ask voters to support a debt-exclusion override to cover the cost of building a brand new Lynch Elementary School on the same site as the current building. The Massachusetts School Building Authority agreed to partner with the town and offer reimbursement at around one-third of the total cost.
Originally, the Select Board hoped to pair the Lynch neighborhood traffic improvements project with the rebuild project, but the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee, overseeing the Lynch rebuild project, voted against that idea. Not wanting to go around the EFPBC, the Select Board decided to place a second override question on the Jan. 7 ballot.
At first, they were going to ask voters to support a $3M debt-exclusion override to pay for the traffic improvements; however, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff suggested an operating override instead to allow the town to replenish the Capital Stabilization Fund (with the money to be used for the traffic improvements).
This week, the board debated exactly how much to ask for, with member Michael Bettencourt proposing $500,000, member John Fallon proposing $280,000 (just enough to cover the cost of the road work) and Goluboff and Vice-Chair Anthea Brady landing somewhere in the middle. (Select Board Chair Rich Mucci at first offered no opinion, as he initially voted against the operating override that the rest of the board supported, but wound up suggesting $380,000 which the board eventually rounded up to an even $400,000.)
The question the board had to answer, according to Mucci, was “what do we want: (an amount to pay for just the Lynch School neighborhood traffic improvements) or more to fund capital projects?”
He added how it would be “tough to squeeze everything in,” but noted how this could be an opportunity to knock off some projects.
McPeek pointed out how the Capital Planning Committee never has enough money to fund the town’s capital needs, and the current inflation crisis isn’t helping, so it will “always take any money you’re willing to give us.” He added how the town will lose $375,000 of buying power due to inflation.
On whether the Select Board should ask residents to support a $280,000 override or a $380,000 override, McPeek said an “extra $100,000 won’t help us from sinking.”
He stressed the committee is “taking on water” as it attempts to fund all of the town’s capital needs, pointing to roof work at McCall Middle School and Ambrose Elementary School. He said the town could bond every last dime, “but what would we do next year?”
Johnson reiterated McPeek’s comments about needing money, saying, “any money is better than nothing.” He added how the Capital Planning Committee looks to the Select Board for guidance, but stressed the stabilization funds have a deficit “that hasn’t changed in decades.”
In that vein, Goluboff said a debt-exclusion override makes no sense, “because capital issues don’t go away.”
He then remarked how the town “needs $20M, but we can’t absorb $20M.”
Bettencourt said the board’s strategy in seeking an operating override to help the Capital Planning Committee involved showing residents how hard school building projects really affect the stabilization funds.
“Just funding traffic doesn’t move us forward,” he stressed. “It becomes just another project we weren’t expecting, that wasn’t in our queue.”
(These issues came about because the board created a policy to complete a traffic study whenever the town attempts major work on a school building. In this case, the Lynch School replacement project triggered the traffic study that uncovered the need for improvements in the area.)
Bettencourt said the $500,000 ask could put debt-service on the roof projects. Even that might not be enough, as McPeek said the committee has “big numbers facing us in the next 2-3 years.” Therefore, the town may need to come back and ask residents for more money. That caused the chair to back away from supporting the initial suggestion of an operating override.
“We don’t want to preclude another override if needed,” he pointed out, adding how it would be in the town’s best interest not to make the number too high.
Therefore, Goluboff proposed a number around $320,000 to cover any potential increases in costs. After some quick math by interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph, it appeared $380,000 would give the Capital Planning Committee an extra $1M for other school-related projects like roof replacement/repairs.
If costs to the traffic calming improvements do rise, Rudolph said they could always eliminate the lower tier projects if needed.
“It’s not enough,” Johnson admitted, “but it’s a good start. One step forward is better than two back.”
