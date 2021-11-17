WINCHESTER - Town Meeting supported the Northeast Metro Tech Vocational School, located in Wakefield, as the School Committee and superintendent look to build a brand new, state-of-the-art vocational school at 100 Hemlock Road (up the road from Wakefield Memorial High School). The project comes with a massive $300M+ price tag, as well as the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s nearly 80 percent reimbursement rate (just about the highest allowable).
According to Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio, the original school building was constructed back in 1968. It houses 1,250 students from all over the Middlesex region including Winchester, Woburn, Wakefield, Chelsea, Saugus, and Revere, among others. Verdicchio called the facilities outdated with dated technology inside.
She said a new building would stand four stories high and accommodate 1,600 students with up to date technology. She also noted construction would meet the LEED Silver rating.
The cost to Winchester amounts to $2.75M before reimbursement (at 76.84 percent), but only $1.5M after (this is based on enrollment and Winchester has the lowest enrollment out of the 12 communities ). However, with possible American Rescue Plan Act funding, the MSBA could offer even more funding help (up to 79 percent) thereby making Winchester’s cost even smaller.
In order for that to happen, Verdicchio said the School Committee needs approval by Dec. 31. Therefore, she implored Town Meeting to approve Article 25 so the school could receive the highest reimbursement rate. She also noted, even if Town Meeting rejects the funding request, the Northeast Metro Tech School Committee could still force the town to pay its share. In that event, the cost of the debt-service would jump from $89,832 per year to $104,297 (with a four percent interest rate).
Both the Select Board and Finance Committee recommended favorable action and Town Meeting passed the article unanimously.
