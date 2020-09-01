WINCHESTER - Polls opened this morning at 7 a.m. at the usual locations: Precinct 1 & 2 at the Muraco School at 33 Bates Road, Precinct 3 & 4 at the McCall Middle School at 458 Main St., Precincts 5 & 6 at the Vinson Owen School at 75 Johnson Road, and Precincts 7 & 8 at the Lynch School at 10 Brantwood Road. Polls close tonight at 8 p.m.
Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon has taken extra care along with members of the DPW to prepare each site for voters to be safe when voting. Socially distanced signage is posted. Masks must be worn to enter polling place. Winchester High School student greeters will be present to assist at the entry if any voters needs a mask.
Lannon also noted 42 percent of registered voters pulled either a vote by mail ballot or came to vote during early voting hours. She expects another 20 percent or so to come to the polls today to cast their vote based on previous state primary turnouts.
“I, personally, would like to thank all the poll workers and volunteers along with my amazing staff Toni Hanley, Tsepak Lhamo and Kevin Drum,” the Town Clerk said via email yesterday afternoon. “Without their hard work and commitment to Winchester, I could not have achieved what truly is an unprecedented achievement for this state primary.“
Lannon went on to note, “There was very little time to develop systems of efficiency to the level that I typically manage as the Town Clerk of Winchester. These amendments came very quickly from the Sec. of State. We have worked tirelessly on the local level and the state employees also have done the same. Having gone through this experience we have made a great deal of improvements in our processes in order to better serve all the voters of Winchester come November.”
On the ballot
All democratic voters in Winchester will choose between incumbent US Senator Ed Markey and US Congressman Joe Kennedy for Senator in Congress, plus between incumbent Terrence Kennedy and Helina Fontes for Councillor in the Sixth District. Also on the ballot for all democratic voters are incumbent State Representative Michael Day (Stoneham), incumbent US Congresswoman Katherine Clark (Melrose) and incumbent Register of Probate Tara DeCristofaro (Medford), all running unopposed.
However, voters in precincts 1-3 and 8 choose incumbent State Senator Jason Lewis (Winchester) running unopposed while voters in precincts 4-7 choose between incumbent State Senator Patricia Jehlen (Somerville) or Cambridge resident Gary Fisher.
Republicans have a much more condensed ballot as no Republicans chose to run for Senator in General Court, Representative in General Court, Councillor, or Register of Probate. For US Senate, former senate candidate Shiva Ayyadurai (Belmont) challenges Kevin O’Connor (Dover). Ayyadurai ran two years ago in the Republican primary but lost out to Geoff Diehl (who eventually lost to Sen. Elizabeth Warren).
For US Representative, Caroline Colarusso (Stoneham) runs unopposed. Colarusso challenged Rep. Day several times for the state representative seat in the past.
No candidates are running in the Libertarian or Green-Rainbow party.
As a reminder: In a primary election, a voter who is NOT registered in a political party (Unenrolled or commonly known as Independent) must specify the party ballot type of choice on the application to vote on election day or by mail (early voting ended). The Town Clerk is unable to process applications for Unenrolled/Independent voters who do not select a party ballot type on their application.
Unenrolled/Independent voters who select a party ballot type do not become registered in that party - they remain Unenrolled/Independent voters. Voters who are registered in one of the four political parties (Democrat, Republican, Green-Rainbow, and Libertarian) MUST take that party ballot and are not given a choice of ballot type - verify your party enrollment or change your party enrollment prior to the deadline to register to vote and before applying for a mail in ballot.
Because of COVID-19, restrictions, similar to those in place for the town election back in June, will remain. They include wearing a mask, bringing your own pen if you don’t want to use one already there, brining a clipboard or book to mark your ballot on if you don’t want to use a voting booth, bringing an ID (in some cases voters will be required to show an ID), not touching your face will at the polling location, maintaining social distance, i.e. staying six feet apart, and keeping your ballot dry and free of hand sanitizer.
Voters who have applied for a vote by mail ballot may track the status of their ballot (mailed/received back). Please note the Town Clerk anticipates a large volume of applications (there are over 15,000 voters in Winchester) and request you allow a minimum of 10 days to receive your ballot from the status date of mailing. Please DO NOT contact the Clerk's Office to check on your status until the recommended amount of time listed above has passed. Inquiries should be sent to townclerk@winchester.us.
Ballots can NOT be returned to the polling location on election day - they must be returned to the Town Clerk’s Office for processing before they are delivered by Town Clerk’s staff to the polls to be cast on election day. Voters who receive a vote by mail ballot but do not return it prior to election day may appear to vote in person and cast a ballot on election day. Any voter that has returned a vote by mail ballot (or voted early in person) is not permitted to appear to vote in person on election day.
Deadlines for ballots to be returned and counted are Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. for the primary election. These ballots must be dropped off at Town Hall in the red drop boxes at the front entrance.
