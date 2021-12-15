WINCHESTER - Outdoor dining will return next spring. The Select Board voted to adopt an outdoor dining policy that includes the number of spaces per restaurant, the start date, the fee each establishment must pay, and the application deadline.
The policy, conceived by acting Town Manager Beth Rudolph and modified by the board, allows each restaurant (without a private patio) up to three contiguous spaces (with the ability to petition for an additional space) in front of their establishment. Any restaurant with a private, outdoor area gets two contiguous spaces.
While the board ultimately supported the language, member Mariano Goluboff pushed hard to raise the number of spaces to four. He said the board already allowed four spaces per restaurant (not with a specific policy, but just with a vote) and didn’t want to lower it by 25 percent.
He argued the restaurants could have four spaces without encroaching on any neighboring retail space. (The major issue with outdoor dining involves some retailers feeling as though too many parking spaces were being used for outdoor dining and hurting their business.)
With Select Board member Rich Mucci noting how 16 establishments could apply for outdoor dining permits next year, the board hesitated on offering the additional space. He suggested the board leave the language as drafted by the acting town manager.
Mucci said for most restaurants one space equals two tables, but if the town paid for flooring it could potentially help the businesses stagger the tables to get the same amount as if each had a fourth spot.
Goluboff pushed for the extra space by pointing out how malls are failing but places like Assembly Row in Cambridge succeed thanks to outdoor dining combined with retail shops. He said he didn’t want to see empty parking spaces with empty storefronts in Winchester.
“I think outdoor dining will bring business to the town center,” Goluboff argued.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt called outdoor dining “very successful,” but added how the town needs to find a balance. He felt the drafted language made sense.
“It’s better to give than to take away,” he said, regarding the notion it’s better to offer restaurants the ability to apply for a fourth space rather than give it to them and take it away at a later date.
He also joked how it seems Winchester’s parking spaces are bigger than most other towns’.
With two members in favor of the language as written and one in favor of increasing the number of spaces to four, chair Susan Verdicchio admitted she was torn. She said the more restaurants that apply for outdoor dining permits the better, but suggested it limits the town’s flexibility when construction comes.
Mucci said the drafted language would give the town the most flexibility. When asked for a staff recommendation, Rudolph agreed, saying the board can still offer a fourth spot. She also reminded the board of a new restaurant set to open soon on Main Street while Bettencourt added The Spot would reopen soon, as well.
While not 100 percent in agreement, Goluboff did support the language as drafted by Rudolph. However, he asked the board to figure out how the town can run a shuttle service to help get people to the town center.
Before they took a vote, the board heard from Chamber of Commerce President Craig Rabe. He said the chamber received feedback from seven merchants, noting how restaurants want outdoor dining while retailers want the spaces. He suggested starting on March 15 and ending on Nov. 15 (Rudolph originally proposed a start date of April 1). The date is weather permitting.
Rabe recommended three spaces per restaurant, as Rudolph originally drafted, and suggested a fee could include $4 per space per day or approximately $1,000 per space per restaurant. The board could then use these fees to promote the downtown. Later, Rudolph interjected to say Town Meeting would need to appropriate the funds.
Rudolph included in her original draft two fees, but the board backed the idea of one, flat fee. The acting town manager suggested a $250 fee per space, but Mucci pushed for a higher fee, noting these outdoor spaces basically served as an expanded dining room. He suggested $500 or $750.
The board ultimately supported a fee of $500 per space, not wanting to go too high, as Bettencourt noted, “we’ve never done this before” (that is, have a specific outdoor dining policy). He proposed starting on the lower end and possibly raising the fee in future years.
In the end, the board approved the policy as currently drafted (including keeping the amount of spaces to three) with minor modifications to the start date (March 15, weather permitting) and the fee ($500 per space). The application deadline is Jan. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.