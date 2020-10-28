WINCHESTER - Last week, the Select Board heard a recommendation from the Transportation and Traffic Advisory Committee about improvements to Woodside Road (between Big and Little Winter Pond). Thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the town and Eversource, the electric company agreed to pay the town $175,000 following the completion of work in the area related to the 115kV project.
TTAC recommended using the money to pay for speed tables at both ends of Woodside Road, landscape improvements and a raised crosswalk. However, the Select Board informed Town Engineer Beth Rudolph they favored removing the raised crosswalk and instead focusing some attention on the intersection between Woodside Road and Wildwood Street.
This week, Rudolph came back to the board after speaking with Toole Design Group (who estimated the original cost for TTAC’s recommendations) about the cost of the project removing the raised crosswalk and adding in design of the intersection (with a possible bump out). They estimated $54,200 for the speed tables and landscaping and $37,900 for the intersection design for a total cost of $92,100.
Rudolph recommended using $70,000 of the Eversource money, plus $22,100 from her own personnel service budget and move forward with the speed tables, landscaping and intersection design. The board approved her recommendation.
Although this gets the town closer to making Woodside Road a safer area, it doesn’t solve all the problems. Members of the Friends of Winter Pond chimed in to ask about installing a drain at Little Winter Pond to deal with sediment.
Jennifer Haefeli, one of the members, questioned why drainage couldn’t be a part of the MOU between the town and Eversource. Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt acknowledged the issue involved not just funding but readiness, as the town needs to do more work before it can take the next step.
Another member, Ann McGovern, who has lived in the Winter Pond area for 50 years, called maintenance of the pond “most important” and sad the town should “focus on the need for a drain to keep sediment from causing the end of Little Winter Pond.”
For his part, DPW Director Jay Gill said he was “willing to take on the commitment” of attending to the issues present at Winter Pond. This also includes the need for a sidewalk adjacent to Big Winter Pond, according to Ann Storer who felt $30,000 wasn’t enough for landscaping work.
She asked the board to consider the safety of pedestrians in the area and Rudolph mentioned how part of the design includes the addition of sidewalks in the area. They’ll also attempt to bring back native plantings. She added the Toole proposal includes several meetings so the town will have ample opportunity to figure out how to beautify the ponds and area surrounding them.
More importantly, by using some money from the Town Engineer’s personnel services budget, the town retains $105,000 from the MOU with Eversource that can go toward the construction of these projects; plus, Rudolph said they would seek other funding sources such as Town Meeting, Ch. 90 and money from the Conservation Commission.
TTAC co-chair Ben Keeler said his committee looked at the need for sidewalks on the Big Winter Pond side and “we recognize it’s a significant need,” but added how the overall improvements the Select Board approved were a “great thing for the town.”
As for the sediment drain, Rudolph called it a priority and said they would go through the Capital Planning Committee. She did note, though, it would be almost a year before it made the capital cycle (June 2021).
One resident of Woodside Road, Sunny Shepherd, had an issue with a previous project nearby that forced her to go to the hospital and offered up some concerns about the current Eversource project and wondered when the company might finish. Gill expressed similar concerns about the amount of time Eversource was taking, but said he hoped to the have area back open by the end of November (with at least temporary pavement).
He admitted as far as he knew Eversource wasn’t working on the weekends. When Bettencourt wondered about further mitigation based on Eversource taking longer than expected, Town Manager Lisa Wong said she spoke to Town Counsel who informed her the town had no direct authority; rather, they could engage in “good faith negotiations.”
Gill said he discussed Eversource adding in the speed tables, but it “went nowhere.”
After Select Board member Mariano Goluboff suggested the board move forward with the study and design of the three projects, the motion passed unanimously. Before the topic adjourned, Select Board member Jacqueline Welch asked members of the Friends of Winter Pond to stand by.
“Stay engaged in the process so you’ll be proud of the outcome,” she pressed.
