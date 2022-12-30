WINCHESTER — An explosion, normally rare in downtown Winchester, was one of the more remarkable events a century ago.
At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, 1922, Officer Daniel Kelley was patrolling Main Street when a deafening explosion at 529 Main blew the hat off his head and showered him with broken glass and splintered wood from an ice cream and confectionary store. The noise was reportedly heard as far away as Vine Street.
Kelley notified the fire department which made a careful inspection of the one-story wooden block in which the sweets shop was located to ensure that no fire had been started. Though the explosion did a lot of damage, Winchester was spared a fire. A possible second explosion was also avoided when a police officer entered the business next door and turned off open gas jets which had filled the place with gas.
An investigation concluded that the explosion was caused by a four-foot-high soda water tank used to generate carbonic acid for the fountain in the front of the store. The automatic machinery was still running when fire officers arrived.
The explosion, however, was not the big news of the year. Nor was the collapse of the Bacon Street bridge that spring. The town simply built the sturdier arched structure still standing.
What filled much of the space in “The Winchester Star” in 1922 was news and debate over what was happening with the schools. Great sweeping changes were coming, and they were controversial.
School controversies
During 1921, the town received a “Survey of the Schools of Winchester Massachusetts” from the Department of the Interior Bureau of Public Education. Its thorough-going review and recommendations for the buildings, teachers, administration, performance, and curriculum spurred the school department to make changes in all these areas.
A Committee on Schoolhouse Building Program was quickly appointed and proposed a plan for the 1922 Town Meeting, including a junior high school and four new elementary schools. Public opinion filled pages in “The Winchester Star” for months leading up to Town Meeting.
Of course there was concern over the cost. There was debate over the junior high concept (to replace the grammar school), and that motion actually failed (not to succeed until 1931). Four new elementary schools were approved to replace the existing six.
A huge debate over the schedule (building two schools in one year and two in the next vs. one school per year for four years) led to a motion for reconsideration. That being unsuccessful, the town moved forward to buy four lots of land and engage architects.
But the building debate was not as heated as the public outcry when the School Committee decided to fire the high school principal, Edward Everett Thompson. Ironically, the federal report not only found no fault with the principal but also reported the executive work and administrative leadership “were being splendidly and efficiently carried on by the principal.”
Nevertheless, the School Committee opined he had not raised the school’s standard high enough and failed to remedy defects noted in the report. Public outrage was loud and long. A citizens’ committee was formed and held public meetings. Students threatened to strike and parade, but Thompson talked them out of that.
The School Committee did not relent. Offered his old job back as head of the modern language department, Thompson refused. He was then dismissed. A petition to reinstate Thompson gained 600 signatures, but he took a new job in another state.
The third great school crisis came in the fall. The School Committee decided to begin redistricting before the new schools actually opened. Some families in the Washington School district were not notified, and their children were turned away when they arrived at school. Although this was explained as an inadvertent error, five families not wanting their children to go to a different school went so far as to keep them home.
Charges of truancy led to a court case in which the parents were found guilty. Public sympathies, however, were with the parents. The year 1922 was not a happy one for the School Committee’s public image.
Public resentment also lingered against the Superintendent of Schools for his perceived part in Thompson’s dismissal. For example, after the high school won the championship of the Mystic Valley League for the first time in nine years and a celebration banquet was planned, the venue of had to be changed when the owner of Lyceum Hall learned that the superintendent was to be included.
Supt. Fausey resigned in 1923.
Embezzlement charged
Of course, 1922 saw many good times, the community calendar being filled with sports, concerts, plays, club meetings, and more. One could go to Arlington to see Rudolph Valentino in “The Sheik” and the Gish sisters in “Orphans of the Storm” or to Woburn or Medford and watch Buster Keaton, Gloria Swanson, Harold Lloyd, Mary Pickford, John Barrymore, and other popular stars of the silent screen.
But there were events which upset the normally pleasant life of Winchester.
In February, following an audit by bank examiners, townspeople were shocked to hear that three officials of the Winchester National Bank were taken into custody, the bank president and cashier charged with misappropriating bank money, nearly $100K, and the president’s private secretary (his son-in-law) with aiding and abetting.
There was no run on the bank. Not only did the bank examiners consider the bank solvent and able to meet all obligations but also the accused turned over to bank real and personal property valued at more than the amount named.
In June, a federal grand jury returned 12 indictments against the bank president and cashier. They pled not guilty. The trial did not open until the next January. Attorney for defense argued that as the defendants “acted honestly in their business dealings, without intent to defraud the bank, they should be judged as making business mistakes rather than committing a crime.” The jury agreed and returned a verdict of not guilty.
Unfortunately, the verdict arrived too late for the former president who died of apoplectic shock in October. His widow successfully sued to get the Winchester house back from the bank, but the family had already left town. The former cashier continued living in Winchester through 1959.
Mystery
On April 20, after less than three weeks in his new job as ticket agent at the Winchester center depot, Ralph W. Brewster was shot to death in the depot ticket office. Police believed the gunman fired four shots from a 32-caliber pistol in rapid succession. Since no one reported hearing the shots, they supposed this occurred while a long freight train roared by before 10 p.m.
The investigators never learned who did it or why. A robbery gone wrong? But nothing was missing. A case of mistaken identity? But police could find no motive for the previous agent to have been the intended victim. A personal enemy? Perhaps.
There were eye witness accounts of a suspicious man lurking on the back veranda of the house where the victim was lodging in Woburn and of a man, whose description tallied with the lurker, running up the tracks in the direction of Woburn just before 10. Brewster’s history was investigated as was a lost hat found in the vicinity. A man under arrest in Cambridge pointed the finger of suspicion at a Marine stationed at the Charlestown Navy Yard, a man whose description did not match that of the running man and against whom not enough evidence was found for an indictment.
So, who killed Ralph Brewster? The question was apparently abandoned after the Marine was let go. A $500 reward offered by the selectmen for the arrest and conviction of the murderer went unclaimed. The case remains unsolved.
(Visit https://www.winchester.us/480/Winchester-History-Online for further details and more Winchester history.)
