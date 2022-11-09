By RYAN LAROCHE
WINCHESTER - Winchester did what most communities in Massachusetts did on election day, it voted Democrat.
According to preliminary results supplied by the town clerk’s office, Democrats took every race in town. In Winchester-specific races, Sen. Jason Lewis received 3,347 votes to Republican challenger Edward Dombroski’s 1,316. Sen. Patricia Jehlen, running unopposed, received 3,518 votes. Rep. Michael Day received 5,640 votes to challenger Theodore Menounos’ 2,392. Rep. Michelle Ciccolo,. who represents just precinct 6 thanks to recent redistricting, received 845 votes. She ran unopposed.
Overall, Sen. Lewis defeated Dombroski by more than 30 points, according to AP estimates.
For the US House of Representatives, Rep. Katherine Clark received 6,566 votes to Republic challenger Caroline Colarusso’s 3,358. Colarusso is a former member of the Stoneham Select Board.
In state-wide races, Winchester supported newly elected governor Maura Healy and her running mate Kim Driscoll. The pair received 6,752 votes. Republican candidates Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen received 3,138 votes. Libertarian candidates Kevin Reed and Peter Everett received 177 votes.
For attorney general, Winchester backed Democrat Andrea Campbell with 6,475 votes to Republican candidate James McMahon’s 3,361. For secretary of state, William Galvin cruised to reelection, receiving 7,129 votes in Winchester to Republican challenger Rayla Campbell’s 2,628. Third-party candidate Juan Sanchez received 187 votes.
For treasurer, Democrat Deborah Goldberg easily dispatched her third-party opponent, as she received 7,038 votes to Cristina Crawford’s 1,883. In the most competitive race, Winchester’s own Anthony Amore fell just short of defeating Democrat Diana DiZoglio. Amore received 4,274 votes in Winchester to DiZoglio’s 4,961. Other candidates receiving votes were Gloria Caballero-Roca (155), Dominic Giannone III (95) and Daniel Risk (127).
After the loss, Amore said, “I congratulated State Auditor-elect Diana DiZoglio on her win tonight and wished her nothing but the best in her new role. I am grateful to my supporters for their efforts throughout my campaign, and to my campaign team for its tireless work on my behalf. I am honored to have had the opportunity to raise important issues about accountability and transparency during this past year."
Amore added, "I am especially grateful to Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito for their steadfast support and encouragement."
For councilor in the sixth district, district attorney and sheriff, the Democratic candidates all ran unopposed. In order, Terrence Kennedy received 6,788 votes, Marian Ryan received 7,020 votes and Peter Koutoujian received 6,988 votes.
Questions
The state had questions and Winchester had answers.
Winchester did not back Question 1, the so-called “millionaires tax” designed to add a four percent tax to those making more than $1M for the purpose of funding education and infrastructure. 5,799 voters said no while 4,110 said yes. State-wide, yeses have 51.8 percent of the vote with 85 percent reporting as of this morning’s publication deadline.
Winchester also rejected Question 3, having to do with alcohol sales. 4,984 residents voted against the ballot measure while 4,665 voted in favor. State-wide, the question is failing with 55 percent voting against and 86 percent reporting as of this morning’s publication deadline.
The town did, however, support two ballot questions. Both Question 2, increasing the amount dental insurance companies must spend on coverage, and Question 4, allowing undocumented residents to obtain a driver’s license, passed muster in Winchester. Question 2 received 7,285 yes votes while Question 4 received 5,841.
State-wide, Question 2 easily passed. 71 percent of voters agreed with 85 percent reporting. Question 4, however, is leaning yes, with 86 percent reporting. Both of these outcomes were reported as of this morning’s publication deadline.
