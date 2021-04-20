WINCHESTER - The Select Board recently expressed their support for a new position in the comptroller’s budget for FY22. Town Manager Lisa Wong said she initially had the position in the FY21 budget but removed it due to COVID. She called it a needed position.
“The position balances rules and responsibilities more,” said Town Comptroller Stacie Ward, “and will help us get more things done. We’ll be more flexible for federal money coming in.”
She added the Personnel Board accepted the position and she hoped to have the board’s support.
“Thank you for your willingness to hold off on the position and your continued work,” Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said before the board voted unanimously to support the position and funding at Town Meeting.
This will fall under the Personnel Board article when it’s taken up sometime next week, either Monday or Thursday. Neither the comptroller nor town manager gave a salary estimate for the position.
