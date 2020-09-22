WINCHESTER - Contrary to rumors, the town isn’t looking to shut down the Transfer Station; rather, it’s discussing potential upgrades and fixes to make the station more user friendly and accessible. To that end, Winchester hired engineering firm Weston & Sampson to outline plans to improve the Transfer Station by creating a new recycling area or reconfiguring the existing one among other possible changes.
According to DPW Director Jay Gill, the town has made some capital investments over the past 20 years including the addition of a new conveyor belt 11 years ago. However, Gill said more needs to be done, such as improvements to the Tipping Building.
Lee Koska, from Weston & Sampson, outlined four areas the town should consider when moving forward: needs that meet critical demand, high demand, medium demand, and low demand. He said, for actions considered critical, they would help keep the Transfer Station operational.
To compile his list of recommendations, Koska evaluated the current facility, received input from personnel and various stakeholders on potential improvements and consulted with private vendors for a possible alternative use of the facility. These recommendations concern both Municipal Solid Waste (regular trash) and recycling.
Koska said he and his team made a site visit over the summer and reviewed previous studies done in 200r4 and 2009 to develop concepts for capital improvements. He also included some additional options for consideration such as switching to curbside pickup and privatizing or selling the Transfer Station.
First, Koska laid out the challenges the Transfer Station presents such as its layout, operational inefficiencies, equipment deficiencies, and safety concerns. He mentioned the incinerator building, how traffic issues cause an intermixing of resident and site vehicles, the drop-off area configuration, and the orientation of the Scale House.
For the operational concerns, Koska found problems with the sticker system/site surveillance, manual data entry, the SMART program layout, and the lack of staff facilities. He said there were opportunities for improved efficiency.
For equipment deficiencies, he found the compactor and conveyor belt were reaching the end of their operating life, a lack of a vehicle storage area, needed Municipal Solid Waste building repairs, rental of equipment, and poor pavement conditions.
For safety concerns, Koska outlined the traffic flow problem, a need for safety railings, “difficult waste” storage areas for propane tanks, etc., and stormwater permit and coverings.
All these areas could benefit from capital improvements, Koska noted. Of course, each comes with its own cost. He recommended the town at least focus on what he called the most critical improvements, that being the minimum needed to maintain the current level of service/functionality. He also noted the other areas: things listed as a high priority would address the most beneficial upgrades, medium priorities include improving the recycling area and additional equipment and maintenance area and low priorities would improve the traffic flow and offer additional waste stream support.
Koska also suggested a possible a la carte approach, whereby the town picks and choose stuff from each category.
Critical
Under critical needs, Koska listed demolition of the incinerator building and rerouting the electric system, repairing and upgrading the Municipal Solid Waste Tipping Building, adding select coverings and pads for storage areas (for permit compliance), and updated staff facilities.
Specifically as it relates to the incinerator building, Koska said it’s been deteriorating for some time; however, it also houses the electric connection, so it’s seen as the highest priority (outside of necessary repairs). Koska estimated the cost to repair the building at $860,000.
Other critical improvements include repairing the Tipping Building ($466,000), grading, paving, utilities, lighting, and signage ($147,500), drop-off area improvements ($36,100), and updated staff facilities ($80,000) for a total of $2,146,000 for all items listed as critical.
High
Under what Koska called high priority items, he listed Scale House realignment and associated equipment upgrades, metals drop-off area improvements and surveillance upgrades. All told, these improvements would cost approximately $260,000.
Medium
Under what Koska called medium priority items, he listed four possible changes to the existing layout. These include a new recycling area, reconfiguring the existing recycling area, a new maintenance garage, and additional equipment and Municipal Solid Waste upgrades.
He said a new recycling area offers the maximum amount of flexibility and wouldn’t require the town to demo the incinerator building. It includes four new compactors and the ability to convert single-stream recycling back to multi-stream, plus two roll-off containers for additional waste stream.
It also includes grading, paving, utilities, lighting, and signage upgrades. Some benefits to this option are improved efficiency and traffic flow, plus the potential for a commercial drop-off area. Costs for this option are approximately $430,000.
All other options involve demolishing the incinerator building. This includes reconfiguring the existing recycling area layout, which Koska called similar to option 1, both in benefits and in cost.
Two other options would run the town between $1.4M and $1.7M to add a three-bay garage, upgrade the conveyor belt, fully replace the existing Municipal Solid Waste compactors, and invest in additional equipment.
Low
Under what Koska called low priority items, he listed an additional ramp along the exterior of the Municipal Solid Waste building. This would improve traffic flow and become an additional route for commercial or town vehicles separated from the primary residential area.
He also mentioned a food waste program, but placed it in the low category strictly due to the “minimal costs to the town.”
The costs for the low option run about $180,000.
Additional options and how to pay for it all
All told, Koska estimated the costs for all the recommendations at around $6.5M. He did admit the estimates were for comparison purposes only and said they would be verified during the design phase.
Finally, Koska outlined some additional options, even though he knew they weren’t necessarily favored by the Select Board or town. These include curbside pickup and privatizing or selling the Transfer Station.
If the town chose to move to curbside pickup, it could still keep the Transfer Station open. However, the town could also close it, sell it or simply limit its use. The town could also partner with a waste hauling contractor for private operations.
It should be noted that curbside service would actually cost residents more money than the current Transfer Station sticker: $260 per household, according to Koska.
Right now, based on FY20 rates, the Transfer Station brings in $1.4M in revenue. The town pays $540,000 or $90/ton to dispose of its waste. Its also paying more than in previous years to recycling, as noted by Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt.
Lastly, Koska acknowledged the town could outright sell the station, though admitted that’s not a preferred option.
Whatever the town does, he pushed that critical improvements are needed for continued operation and additional improvements would increase facility efficiencies and improve the user experience. He also pointed out how adding curbside pickup and keeping the Transfer Station open would bring the maximum level of service (though at a maximum price level).
The Select Board didn’t tip their hand one way or the other, though Mariano Goluboff said he was “totally opposed” to the privatization of the Transfer Station. He asked Koska why someone would buy it.
“There are some benefits for outside parties,” Koska noted, adding how the onsite rail spur could be attractive.
When Goluboff followed up by asking if the town could use the rail spur, Koska admitted it would require other, significant capital improvements. He said there isn’t much more the town can do with the current facility.
If the town did privatize the facility, Brian McCormack, also from Weston & Sampson, said another user would bring in commercial vehicles from other towns.
Because the site sits on plenty of land, Select Board member Jacqueline Welch wondered if the town could trim the Transfer Station and sell some of the land. Koska acknowledged the possibility, but said there’s only a “limited amount of room.”
“It’s certainly an option,” he noted.
Gill, head of the DPW, suggested the main priorities were upgrading the Tipping Building and moving the electrical services out of the incinerator building and into the Tipping Building, fully paving the site and adding housing for employees.
“These are the most important,” he said.
Members of the board agreed, with Goluboff calling the critical and high priority items things the town must do. He then wondered about the potential funding source, suggesting the town expand its tonnage and increase its commercial fee.
Transfer Station manager Nick Parlee said the town charges $140 for commercial tonnage and $200 for construction demo. Goluboff proposed taking in 5,000 more tons and using that additional revenue to pay for some of the upgrades.
Bettencourt said the board would continue this discussion over the next several meetings.
