WINCHESTER - Once again, members of the Finance Committee overwhelmingly recommended unfavorable action against an article at Town Meeting that members supported.
This time, FinCom voted against Article 7, to add a new section to Chapter 2 of the code of bylaws establishing (or making permanent) a Retiree Health Insurance Advisory Committee. Chair Megan Blackwell said the current makeup of the committee (before the article passed, the committee was an ad hoc committee of Town Meeting) “was not the best to propose unbiased feedback.” She suggested, instead, simply reaching out to retirees.
Speaking on behalf of the motion, Peter Cheimets said his committee “wanted to stay together.” Town Meeting formed the committee following issues between the Select Board and retirees of the town over insurance costs and how much retirees would cover. Initially, the town covered 75 percent; however, the Select Board made a policy change eight years ago that forced retirees to split costs evenly with the town.
After forming the ad hoc retiree health insurance committee (under the direction of Town Meeting), the two sides came to a more amicable agreement whereby the town would cover 70 percent for pre-2004 retirees.
On Monday, the committee sponsored an article to make themselves a permanent committee. With 111 voting in favor, Town Meeting agreed.
The duties of the committee are as follows:
• Ongoing communication with town retirees, informing them of proposed legislative changes in health insurance at both the state and the municipal level; proposed changes to carriers, plan designs, or contribution percentages for town plans; and programs that can mitigate or reduce the cost of retiree insurance.
• Ongoing communication with municipal officials including the town manager, the Select Board, the School Committee, the Finance Committee, the Personnel Board, the Public Employee Committee (PEC), the Insurance Advisory Committee (IAC) the moderator and Town Meeting informing them of: potential opportunities to improve municipal insurance; and potential opportunities, based on best practices in other communities, of managing OPEB liabilities without unduly burdening employees or retirees.
• Ongoing communication with the town’s professional health insurance advisors, including actuaries and consultants, to understand: the town’s health insurance options, OPEB liabilities and future approaches for funding OPEB.
The (permanent) board will consist of 11 voting members including one member from the Select Board, School Committee, Finance Committee, and Personnel Board; one active non-school department employee, appointed by the Select Board; one active school department employee, appointed by the School Committee; two retired school department employees, appointed by the town moderator; one retired non-school department employee, appointed by the town moderator; and two citizens, appointed by the town moderator.
The committee will also include two non-voting members: the town treasurer and town comptroller. All these appointments must be made within 90 days of spring Town Meeting certification by the attorney general.
Members from the Select Board, School Committee, FinCom, and the Personnel Board can serve as long as they remain on said board or committee, with no specific term limit; however, all other members will serve a three-year term.
To ensure the committee doesn’t need to appoint or reappoint seven members at once, the town moderator will initially appoint one resident to a one-year term and the other to a three-year term. Consequently, the active non-school department employee will be initially appointed to a three-year term while the active school department employee receives a two-year term.
Further, the one retired non-school department employee will initially receive a three-year term while one of the retired school department employees receives a two-year term and the other receives a one-year term.
As for who the committee will advise and what their authority will be, Cheimets said he couldn’t necessarily say who the committee will advise, only who they advised in the past. Previously, they advised retirees but only received an 8-15 percent response rate, plus members of the Select Board. Cheimets believes the committee will act as a go-between for the Select Board and unions.
As mentioned above, the committee helped broker a deal between the Select Board and employee unions several years ago when the town changed healthcare plans in an effort to save money (something they may do again).
“We do a lot of reviewing plans and getting information out,” Cheimets acknowledged, “but we don’t make policy decisions.”
Town Meeting member Diab Jerius, to anyone questioning the need for this committee, said it existed to “make sure promises are kept.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.