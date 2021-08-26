WINCHESTER - The Town of Winchester seeks two members to serve on the Personnel Board for a term to expire June 30, 2024 and one member for a term to expire June 30, 2023.
The Personnel Board has three openings. This board serves in an advisory capacity to town agencies and the town manager. Duties include assistance in the coordination of collective bargaining activities, as well as making recommendations on compensation and personnel policies.
Members are appointed by a committee of three: the town moderator, the chairman of the Select Board and the chairman of the School Committee.
Please submit a resume and a letter of interest to the address below by Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
Personnel Board Appointing Committee
C/o MaryEllen Lannon, Town Clerk
71 Mt. Vernon Street
Winchester, MA 01890
