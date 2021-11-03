WINCHESTER - Town Meeting this week gave the control of the Town Forest, located on the Medford town line, to the Conservation Commission.
According to Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, the article’s lead sponsor, the town acquired the land (29 acres of well-preserved forest and wetlands) back in 1941, 16 years before the state established conservation commissions.
The passing of the article now gives the Conservation Commission control of all conservation land in town. It also allows the commission to add a Land Steward Associate (a volunteer position) role to manage all conservation spaces.
The article received the support of the Town Forest Committee and the DPW. The Select Board, Planning Board and the Conservation Commission recommended favorable action.
When asked by Town Meeting member Michelle Prior if this article would solve a particular problem, Goluboff said it merely gives control of the forest from the Town Forest Committee, a board the town has trouble filling, to the Conservation Commission. It also doesn’t change or restrict the use of the forest for hikers and bikers.
ConCom
Back in August, ConCom member David Miller and chair Zeke Nims asked the Select Board to sponsor this article to give control of the Town Forest to their commission. The board unanimously agreed.
Miller reminded the board the commission’s role went beyond just dealing with wetlands; they’re also responsible for protecting natural resources and conservation spaces. He said the commission has been intermittently active and modestly proactive regarding the town’s conservation spaces.
Nims said the commission will be increasing their attention on conservation spaces to:
• Ensure their health for the future and to protect their many roles
• Educate residents about their availability and how to appreciate them
• Elevate them to become the lead topic on their biweekly agendas
Nims added how they hired Audubon Ecological Extension to conduct an objective assessment of current conservation spaces. Most of these, he noted, are located on the west side of town, including 26 acres at Winning Farm, 29 acres in the Town Forest and 16+ acres at the Montvale parcel.
Speaking to the Town Forest, Nims argued some neighbors were “encroaching and taking liberties with the forest’s edges.”
Therefore, he and Miller proposed the Town Forest come under the care of the Conservation Commission to become conservation space and managed as such. He did acknowledge the DPW’s effort to maintain the trees, but felt the commission could engage the forest in a better way.
Former Select Board Vice-chair Amy Shapiro asked if the DPW would still assist in caring for the forest and Nims said while he trusts the DPW, “some sensitive things are more suited to people with wetland knowledge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.