WINCHESTER - On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Winchester Housing Coalition – together with a diverse group of community co-sponsors including Parish of the Epiphany, Winchester Coalition for a Safer Community, Winchester Farmers Market Community Hub, League of Women Voters Winchester, the Jenks Center, Winchester Housing Partnership Board, Winchester Health Department, and Winchester Board of Health – are excited to announce Health Begins at Home, a program examining the intersection between affordable housing and community health.
Made possible by funding from Winchester Hospital, Health Begins at Home is a panel that will bring together three prominent voices in the health and affordable housing disciplines in the Boston metropolitan area: Thea James, MD, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Boston Medical Center; Dana LeWinter, Municipal Engagement Director at Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association; and Saran Betancourt, Reporter at GBH News’ Center for Investigative Reporting who recently contributed to the GBH Series Priced Out.
The panel will be moderated by former chair of the Winchester Planning Board and 2013 Outstanding [Winchester] Citizen of the Year Tom Howley.
This panel comes at a critical time, as the need for accessible affordable housing is at the forefront of policy discussions not only in Winchester but in Massachusetts as a whole. Viewing housing affordability through the lens of health invites our community to learn about the wider implications of housing as a social determinant of health, especially at a moment when the town is considering several affordable housing developments and policy decisions that could impact the growth and variety of housing options.
The Winchester Housing Coalition is a group of Winchester residents who believe that affordable housing is vital for the town to thrive. They are students, professionals, and retirees, representing a variety of committees, causes, and organizations.
Health Begins at Home will take place in the Winchester Town Hall Auditorium from 7-8:30 on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Masks are strongly recommended. The discussion will also be available to view on WinCAM. Check their listings for dates and times.
