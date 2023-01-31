WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
He is the chief of plastic surgery at Winchester Hospital, where he specializes in plastic surgery of the body, breast and face. This issue also features “How Boston is Beating Cancer.”
Dr. Hall is on the board of Boston North Cancer Association, whose mission is to fund and support special projects for the prevention, research, education and care of cancer patients on the North Shore.
An endowed college scholarship named for his late wife Teri is one of the scholarships awarded to high school students on the North Shore. The first was awarded last year and is given to a graduating high school senior whose life has have been affected by cancer.
He resides in Lynnfield with his two collies, Ranger and Shiloh. Dr. Hall and his late wife have three sons, and are proud to have seen all three obtain the rank of Eagle Scout. He has also been honored by his patients as a compassionate doctor for 10 years in a row.
Dr. Hall is board certified in plastic surgery and has practiced in the area since 1990. His office is on Montvale Avenue in Stoneham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.