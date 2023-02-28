WINCHESTER - Last fall, Town Meeting authorized the Select Board to amend the terms of a certain lease by and between the town and the trustees of the Winchester Museum Trust for the lease of the Griffin Museum on Shore Road thereby giving the museum some of its own money back.
In 1991, the town entered into a ground lease with the trustees that developed what is now the Griffin Museum. The original lease required the museum to establish an operating endowment fund of not less than $200,000, which would be available to the town in the event the tenant defaulted under the lease.
Last night, the board officially approved the amendment to the lease allowing the museum to take out $150,000 of the $200,000 it put in. This money will be used to complete various projects, both inside and outside the museum. Crista Dix, executive director, said the museum already started interviewing contractors.
The work also means the museum will need to close over the summer for about six weeks in July and August. The board unanimously agreed to amend the lease.
“To say the Griffin Museum has been a wild success would be an understatement,” Select Board Chair Rich Mucci said. “Anything the town can do to assist (the museum) would be a wise investment.”
As for the money, Dix said back in November during Town Meeting they plan to invest in new floors, a new roof, a new kitchen, upgraded restrooms, exterior lighting and landscape, and technology upgrades. She estimated costs at approximately $250,000.
To cover the full cost, Dix said the museum would continue to raise money throughout the year. The projects won’t involve any town money nor will they involve the use of all the money the Griffin placed into the bank account.
