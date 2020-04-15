WINCHESTER - Like most every community in the state and most communities in the country, Winchester declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of Monday night, the town had 35 positive cases, 14 active cases (meaning those people are under quarantine) and one death. 20 residents have recovered.
This week, the Select Board and Town Manager heard from Fire Chief Rick Tustin about the town’s response and potential reimbursement from the federal government for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and overtime for firefighters and DPW workers.
Tustin said the town has put in a request for PPE and hand sanitizer and it’s slowly being delivered. He also said the town is monitoring the COVID-19 situation through webEOC (Emergency Operation Center) where Winchester can update the state on town issues.
The fire chief noted the governor wants communities to monitor its PPE use and only request additional supplies when down to a seven-day burn rate. In addition, Tustin said he’s registered with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for grant money and reimbursement funding. He said the town is eligible for a 75 percent reimbursement of whatever it spends on supplies and employee overtime. The money goes to MEMA (Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency), then to the town.
Tustin advised employees and department heads to save receipts, know what’s been spent and to keep track of everything. He added it usually takes a while for reimbursement.
When asked by Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt if the town should plan for additional line items in the budget, which will go to Town Meeting in June, Tustin said he would look into it, but expressed gratitude that PPE is coming from the federal government and not something for which the town has to budget.
“We should be able to receive 75 percent for the rest of the equipment,” Tustin suggested, “and we should be able to manage overtime.”
He pointed out how PPE is the town’s biggest need, whether the town pays for it out of the budget or receives it from the federal government.
Speaking about overtime, Select Board member Jacqueline Welch asked if the fire chief was accumulating data for it. Tustin recommended every department track its overtime cost, adding that grant money can also be reimbursed.
Town Manager Lisa Wong said she has been keep track of overtime through her office and estimated the town would need just under $500,000. She added she would keep track of Finance Committee money and money used by the police and fire departments.
When asked how the town has cleaned its buildings and if that can also be reimbursed, the fire chief said the DPW has been on that job and it can be reimbursed.
“It’s up to the (federal government) to determine what gets reimbursed,” Tustin noted.
