WINCHESTER - The town recently held two testing days for the coronavirus at the Jens Center and 360 people showed up each day, according to Health Director Jen Murphy. Out of the 720 total residents who received a test from Armstrong Ambulance, she said 15 tested positive.
She mentioned a couple of glitches that she said the town worked out so the process should move quicker going forward. (Later, Town Manager Lisa Wong said two-thirds of people who signed up failed to register and Armstrong was late, both of which caused a 45 minute wait time. Wong also said the town plans to hold three more testing days this month.)
Overall, the town has 90 active cases with 44 of those testing positive this past weekend. Murphy said it was the highest two-day total the town saw so far. In total, 310 people recovered from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Along with the current number of active cases, i.e. people in quarantine, Winchester saw eight deaths (though none recently) as a result of COVID-19.
Out of the 90 active cases, 23 came from the school system, though not necessarily from being inside a school building. In total, 79 of the town’s cases trace back to either students or school staff. It breaks down this way:
• Winchester High School - 10 active and 25 total
Ambrose School - one active and two total
Lincoln School - one active and eight total
Lynch School - two active and eight total
Muraco School - two active and nine total
Vinson-Owen School - one active and eight total
McCall Middle School - six active and 19 total
These statistics count teachers even if they don’t live in Winchester.
When asked by Select Board member Mariano Goluboff if schools should reopen fully because he heard comments that transmission isn’t occurring in school buildings, Murphy acknowledged that transmission in the schools is very low. However, one of the reasons for that involves keeping half of the students at home and running a hybrid model that allows for some students to learn in school some days and at home other days.
“Full occupancy increases the risk (of the coronavirus spreading),” Murphy stressed, noting it would bring the students closer together and not allow the desired six foot distance.
Goluboff noted how “everyone is doing a fantastic job,” adding there have only been two cases traced to in-school transmission. Of course, whether it’s at-home learning or a hybrid-model, not being in school five days a week does negatively impact students, which Murphy said she understands.
“I understand the drive to get kids back into school for mental health reasons,” she noted, though pointed out the success of the current system (at least in terms of curbing the spread of the virus).
The Health Director said she and her staff check cases every day as residents leave and enter isolation. Unfortunately, it appears more people nowadays enter quarantine than leave, as cases tick up in town (and across the country). Murphy noted how cases began to surge at the beginning of October.
By age, the most infected aren’t the elderly; rather, it’s those between the ages of 40 - 49. In fact, younger people (those under 50) seem to test positive at higher rates than their elderly counterparts. The issue concerns hospitalizations rates for the elderly; when they do get infected, it’s worse for them than for others.
Fortunately, Winchester remains in the yellow category after briefly flirting with the red category. Winchester’s positivity rate is a tick below two percent. However, two of Winchester’s neighbors, Woburn and Medford, saw upticks over the past month or so and, therefore, are in the red category.
Surprisingly, at least according to Murphy, Lexington lands in the green or low-risk category. She said she reached out to Lexington to see how they’re doing it.
When residents do contract the virus, the Health Director said nearly three-quarters show symptoms. Breaking that down, 61 percent of students show symptoms (but only 47 percent of those under the age of 10, which confirms what many already suspected: the coronavirus impacts younger children less severely than adults).
The town’s hospitalization rate is nine percent. This includes “healthy” people and not just the elderly or those with underlying health conditions. Of course, even people who don’t wind up in the hospital could suffer effects of the virus for some time.
“We don’t know how COVID will affect someone,” Murphy admitted about the long-term effects of the virus. (Some people who contracted it and “recovered” had to learn how to breathe and speak again.)
Good news, though, as a vaccine is on the horizon. Murphy said the town will be ready when it arrives (possibly late December and into the spring). She said local Boards of Health will get the vaccine for phases 3 and 4 to hold large clinics for the general population sometime in April or May. (Government will also give the town the necessary equipment to keep the vaccine at the proper temperature.)
All this means is that people need to continue wearing a mask, staying home when possible, not gathering in large groups, and maintaining good hygiene especially when it comes to hand washing.
