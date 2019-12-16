WINCHESTER – This month, cities and institutions in both Europe and America are remembering one of the decisive moments in World War II and commemorating it with a range of programs, exhibits, and ceremonies.
75 years ago, on Dec. 16, 1944, Germany launched its last major offensive, known as the Battle of the Bulge. Meant to push back and divide the Allied lines, it not only failed in that objective but also fatally weakened the Germans’ ability to resist the Allies’ relentless push of the enemy back to their own country in defeat.
After the invasion of Normandy, the Allies had moved east across France and into Belgium, and by fall, Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower wrote, “our armies were crowding up against the borders of Germany.” But in the next few months “gains were ordinarily measured in terms of yards rather than miles.”
In mid-December, Allied divisions were stretched along a 600-mile front at the eastern edge of Belgium, Luxembourg, and France. To maintain attacks in the north and south, those areas were strengthened, leaving the middle region, the Ardennes, an 80-mile stretch of difficult hilly and woody forest, poorly protected.
That was where the enemy struck, with a surprise assault in early morning hours of Dec. 16. Initially successful, the Germans pushed the Allies back (creating a bulge in the middle of the line).
But pockets of Allies held out. When the weather permitted, Allied air attacks resumed. On Jan. 3, 1945, the U.S. First Army began a counteroffensive. The Germans withdrew and by Jan. 25 had been pushed back to their starting point. The loss of men, fuel, and materials left the Germans incapable of turning the tide again as the Allied armies invaded Germany.
Dispersed among the armies, men from all parts of Winchester were part of this major battle.
First Day of the Battle
On Dec. 16, Sgt. Francis E. Donovan (24 Wendell St.) was serving with the 28th Infantry Division “Keystone” of the Third Army, attacked that morning by as many as nine German divisions. He survived.
Capt. Vincent Tranfaglia (56 Swanton St.) was with an armored division which had captured six Nazi tanks when a German bazooka struck his tank. His back wounded from shrapnel, he was sent to a hospital in France near Paris.
The 106th Infantry Division, also attacked on Dec. 16, included army scout Pvt. Arthur Tetreault (10 Winthrop St.). “Tetreault patrolled endlessly through German lines and time and again returned to his isolated comrades with valuable information concerning the enemy positions,” until he was taken prisoner.
Communication among the Allied leaders was difficult, if not often impossible. Pfc. Harold B. Donahue, (10 Russell Road), was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for outstanding heroism under fire on Dec. 16, 1944. While a member of Patton's Third Army, Donahue subjected himself to enemy artillery fire repairing a severed telephone communication line. He climbed a pole to test the line, and, while in this dangerous position, shell fragments severed his test clips and a piece of shrapnel lodged in the telephone slung over his shoulder.
Pushing Back
Putting up fierce resistance, the Allies battled for another month to restore the front line to its prior position.
To the north of the Ardennes Forest were the 21st Army Group, the U.S. Ninth Army and First Army, including infantry, armored, and airborne divisions.
Pfc. Tom Gainey (130 Sylvester Ave.), a communications man, was with the anti-aircraft artillery of the 1st Division in the First Army.
Staff Sgt. Thomas B Dorsey (1 Town Way) and Pfc Orlando Subrizio (5 Quigley Ct) fought with the quartermaster company of the 106th Division “Golden Lion,” recipient of a Meritorious Service Unit Plaque and cited for “superior performance of duty in the accomplishment of exceptionally difficult tasks during the period between Dec. 1, 1944 and Jan. 29, 1945.
Cpl. George R. McDonough, a paratrooper of the 82nd Airborne, assigned to the First Army, was wounded in January. Also injured while with the First Army were Pvt. Frank Dattilo (36 Chester St.) and S-Sgt John O’Leary (16 Kendall St.), wounded in the neck by shrapnel during the fighting in Luxembourg.
To the south of the Bulge was the Third Army led by Gen. George S. Patten. Serving under Gen. Patton was Pvt. Mario Marrone (7 Marion St.). In a masterpiece of understatement, he wrote to the Sons of Italy, after dropping back from the front lines, “Hope all the boys are O.K. and not over here as it’s not so hot here.”
With the 4th Armored Division was Lt. Francis E. Carlson, (45 Mystic Valley Parkway), who came home with two Silver Stars, a Bronze Star, and a Croix de Guerre.
At least two Winchester men were members of the 26th Infantry Division “Yankee,” S-Sgt. Cornelius Bowler (38 Spruce St.) and Maj. Edward Browne (37 Calumet Road). Browne, recipient of a Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, had “some thrilling experiences during the Battle of the Bulge” with the 101st Field Artillery, according to The Winchester Star, though it did not elaborate.
A Purple Heart went to rifleman Pfc. James Burke (33 Allen Road) of the 80th Infantry Division "Blue Ridge." At the end of December, men of this division, along with the tanks of the 4th Armored Division, battled their way to help the 101st Airborne Division, besieged in Bastogne. Burke was injured three times before being sent home to convalesce in March.
Awarded two bronze battle stars, one for the Battle of the Bulge, T-Sgt. Nick Armato (74 Florence St.) served under Gen. Elliott Roosevelt’s 8th Air Force Reconnaissance Wing and under Patton’s Third Army.
Although other Winchester men were with Patton’s Third Army, they did not all go to the Ardennes. Pfc. Francis Muraco, for example, was with the 95th Infantry which had broken into Germany to the south and was taking territory there rather than in Belgium.
One of the more unusual Purple Hearts given during the battle was that awarded to Father Joseph Mahoney, a former curate at St. Mary’s Church then holding the rank of major in the Chaplain Corps, who received a wound in the head.
Sadly, not everyone wounded recovered. Pvt. William B. Costello (43 Water St.) died of wounds received in action Dec. 28 in Belgium while with the 26th Field Artillery Battalion, 9th Division "Old Reliables" of the First Army.
A casualty in Patton’s army was Pvt. Frank J. Burns Jr. (27 Wedgemere Ave.) who was attached to the 204th Engineers. Wounded in action in Luxembourg on Dec. 28, he died on Jan. 3.
Air war
Americans also fought in the air. Leading up to the Battle of the Bulge, “The orders to the heavy bombers were to keep pounding all sources of oil, refineries, and distribution systems to the limit of their ability,” Eisenhower wrote.
The bombing raids inflicted immense loss in fuel production, weakening the Germans’ mobility and ability to make armaments.
Among other Winchester men involved in this effort, Lt. Joseph D. Garrison (97 Highland Ave.), pilot of a B-17 Flying Fortress, flew in 8th Air Force attacks on vital German industrial targets. Lt. Malcolm Burr (314 Highland Ave.), a bombardier, participated in 18 attacks on enemy installations by January 1945.
In separate operations flying out of Italy, pilot “Ted” Withington (62 Church St.) and tail turret gunner S-Sgt Espedito Ficociello (72 Oak) both targeted plants in Blechhammer.
Lt. Col. Richard Leghorn (42 Wedgemere Ave.) led tactical reconnaissance groups during several offensives, including the Battle of the Bulge.
As for the Battle of the Bulge itself, when the attack began the weather kept airmen grounded. But a week later, “a sudden temporary clearing of the weather released our air forces to plunge into the battle,” Eisenhower wrote.
To name a few from Winchester in the air over Europe, Lt. Richard Palson (47 Myrtle Terrace) piloted a P-51 Mustang flying bomber escort and strafing missions from a station in England.
Maj. Frank D. Bates (12 Park Road) and radio mechanic S-Sgt Sam Elder belonged to a Ninth Air Force B-26 Marauder group commended by Gen. Patton.
T-Sgt Robert B Harris (20 Hillside Ave.) was a radio operator in a B-24 for the 389th Bomb Group which hit storage depots and communications centers during the battle.
However they served, many of the men who were in the Ardennes and other areas of Europe continued on to victory in Germany, due to the Allied success 75 years ago at the Battle of the Bulge.
(Eisenhower quotations are from his Crusade in Europe, published serially in the Boston Globe in 1948.)
Next time - the Siege of Bastogne and Col. Hanlon’s 500 Sheets
