WINCHESTER – Winchester Hospital announced it has been named a 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the national leader in healthcare consumer and workforce engagement. Winchester Hospital was recognized as a top-performing healthcare organization achieving the 95th percentile or above for performance in patient experience at their ambulatory surgery center and outpatient services consisting of radiology, breast care, as well as physical and occupational therapy. This is the third time in a row that the hospital’s ambulatory services has received the honor, and it’s the first time for outpatient services.
The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® is a preeminent, competitive achievement for leading healthcare organizations. Presented annually, the award applauds hospitals and health systems that consistently sustained performance in the top five percent of all Press Ganey clients.
“This award from Press Ganey recognizes the hard work of every caregiver and staff person at Winchester Hospital,” said Lauren Reardon, CPXP, RD, director of guest services and patient experience at Winchester Hospital. “I am proud of everyone that works for the hospital, particularly during this COVID-19 pandemic, for their dedication to providing our patients with high quality, top-rated care in their community.”
Winchester Hospital regularly reviews patient feedback to ensure that patients are receiving the best possible care and finding ways to continually improve the patient experience. One example of the hospital’s commitment to their patients is an initiative called the Promise Program. It was created to deliver on the promise of excellence in every interaction with patients, coworkers and the community and has now become embedded in the hospital’s culture.
“Press Ganey is honored to recognize Winchester Hospital as one of the nation’s leaders in patient experience,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer of Press Ganey. “This award reflects an unwavering commitment to earn the trust and loyalty of patients. We are humbled by Winchester Hospital’s incredible efforts, and their ability to adapt to imperatives of COVID-19 on top of the increasing demand for consumerism in healthcare.”
To learn more about Winchester Hospital, visit https://www.winchesterhospital.org/
About Winchester Hospital
Winchester Hospital is a 229-bed facility and leading provider of comprehensive health care services in northwest suburban Boston offering a broad range of surgical specialties, including general, bariatric, vascular, and orthopedic surgery. They also deliver care in other areas, including pediatrics, cardiology, pulmonary medicine, oncology, gastroenterology, rehabilitation, radiation oncology, pain management, obstetrics/gynecology and a Level IIB Special Care Nursery.
Winchester Hospital is a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education. For more information about Beth Israel Lahey Health, please visit www.bilh.org.
