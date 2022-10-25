WINCHESTER - The Select Board will place two questions on the Jan. 7 special election ballot: one having to do with the Lynch School replacement project and the other with the Lynch School traffic calming measures generated by Toole Design Group and supported by the board.
While the board will know the amount of the first question, as it will simply be the cost of the replacement project, estimated to be around $100M before the Massachusetts School Building Authority reimburses the town one-third (or slightly more) of the cost, they’re still trying to determine the cost of the second question.
Although the board knows how much Toole’s proposal costs - nearly $3M - they changed the original question from a debt-exclusion override to an operating override with the money going to the Capital Planning Committee to cover the cost of the project. With a debt-exclusion override, the board would have asked voters to support $3M to pay for the work; however, with an operating override, the board will ask voters to pay less with the money going to Capital so they can pay down the cost.
This idea came at the request of Select Board member Mariano Goluboff who felt it made more sense than constantly asking voters to support $3M debt-exclusion overrides. With an operating override, the town can continuously pump money into Capital to allow them to pay for these types of projects.
While Goluboff initially suggested $300,000, the amount could fall anywhere between $280,000-$500,000. The Select Board expects to return to the Capital Planning Committee for more information before deciding on a final number. They also plan to hold a public information session sometime after Town Meeting, which could end on Thursday, Nov. 18 (if it goes three days), but before January.
The board briefly debated putting the questions on the upcoming general election ballot, set for Tuesday, Nov. 8, but felt it didn’t give them enough time to get all the information out to residents. Now, they have time to hold an information session with the public, possibly with the support of the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee.
Dr. Frank Hackett, Superintendent of Schools, said earlier this month the EFPBC would co-sponsor a traffic calming article. He just wants to see the EFPBC and Select Board on the same page, as he noted the MSBA wants the town to work together on the project.
