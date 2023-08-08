WINCHESTER - Dedicated, full-time Winchester dentist, Dr. Janis Moriarty, has spent the past 12 years walking and raising money for the Jimmy Fund and this year will be no different. She recently was honored by the Jimmy Fund Walk community for reaching over $250K!
The 35th annual Jimmy Fund Walk will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1 this year. The walk is the largest single-day walk in the nation and raises $8.5 million in a single day. Since the pandemic, there is also a "walk your way" virtual option, where walkers may choose their route, closer to home or anywhere they'd like. This has increased the overall participation in the walk.
They had walkers in all 50 states last year and over 9,000 people participate. This walk is the only event sanctioned by the Boston Athletic Association to walk the iconic Boston Marathon route. There are four options for walking distances: full marathon (26.2), half marathon (13.1), 10K, and 5K.
Moriarty got involved 13 years ago when a friend recruited her to participate. She said that her friends’ husband, also a good friend of hers, was a patient at Dana-Farber at the time, and she started a team to raise money for the hospital where her husband was being treated. Before this, Moriarty never heard of the Jimmy Fund Walk but was happy to join her team and help the cause.
She couldn't believe how easy it was to raise money for such a well-known and recognized medical facility. Moriarty noted that everyone has a connection to cancer, whether they have been a patient, or have a family member or friend who has fought the fight. She noted that people are so generous and happy to donate to fund research to find a cure.
Her walk team “Miles and Smiles” who will be walking for their 12th consecutive year has been a Top Team in terms of fundraising. Through 2022, in 11 walks they raised $657K. A few years ago, they were honored for having raised more than $500K. The "Miles and Smiles" team is based on teeth and all walkers have a connection to dentistry, whether dentists, hygienists, assistants, dental sales representatives, or spouses of dental personnel.
This year, they have a student who will be entering dental school in the fall, walking with the team for the second year. The team continues to grow and they currently have 14 members. They typically have a different number of walkers each year and quite a few “regulars." They have several dental students, and they change each year as new ones come and others graduate and move away. Up until walk day, they will continue to welcome teammates. Each adult walker commits to raising a minimum of $330. She noted that there is a great website with resources to help with fundraising ideas so it is easy to surpass the minimum.
To help the team raise as much money as possible they host various fundraisers where local businesses generously hold an event and donate a percentage of the proceeds to the team. The team recently held a fundraiser at Hammer & Stain North Shore where over 25 people met for an afternoon of crafting. The team raised $360 that day which more than covers the fundraising minimum each adult walker commits to when they join an in-person team.
Another annual team fundraiser is held at Orange Theory Fitness in Walpole where they sell out the studio (36 participants) in support of cancer research. They net over $1,000 at that team fundraiser.
The unique thing about the team mentioned by Moriarty is that in addition to raising funds for cutting-edge research and innovative patient programming “Miles and Smiles” earmarks 50 percent of all funds raised to support oral cancer research at Dana-Farber which is very important to them because of their connections to dentistry.
Moriarty is familiar with all the routes as she has walked them all. She commented that doing the full marathon (26.2 miles) takes nine hours. Her son recently started walking with her and together they do the 10K. The 5K is an inspiring route that departs from Dana-Farber, and when they kick off the walk there, many of the pediatric patients come to the glass bridge looking out over the start line and waving and holding signs for the walkers. She said that walking in person is very inspirational and although the 26.2 miles is hard, when she sees the many cancer patients who walk - both young and old - there is no room for complaining and they just keep on walking.
The best way the Winchester community can become involved is to join their team or donate to either the team at danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/milesandsmiles23 or Moriarty directly at danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/kmo23. Local businesses in Winchester can also support by collaborating on a team fundraiser which is a win/win and will draw people to their businesses. Lastly, the Winchester community can show up to support the fundraisers the team holds throughout the year.
The biggest challenge indicated by Moriarty is trying to raise as much money as possible. She noted that sometimes new walkers are shy to ask friends and family for a donation, but she is not because cancer has affected her family in a big way. She commented that most people are willing to donate to help fund cancer research, or they have heard of the Jimmy Fund Walk, want to support their efforts in honor of someone they know who has battled cancer, or they recognize the excellent reputation of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
The greatest reward gained for Moriarty is knowing that every step walked, and every dollar raised, is going towards a cause that affects everyone. She noted that they are 100 percent making a difference in the fight against cancer and the 2023 Jimmy Fund Walk will hopefully raise $9 million toward that effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.