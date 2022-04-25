WINCHESTER - Select Board Chair Rich Mucci outlined a draft for a downtown initiative action plan to make improvements to the Quill Rotary, Main Street, Thompson Street, and Thompson Plaza, all in an effort to bring more people to the town center and support local businesses.
Mucci called the plans “very conceptual” and said he didn’t factor in any costs.
For the Quill Rotary, the chair suggested bump outs, crosswalks and narrowing the street.
For Main Street, Mucci proposed widening the sidewalk (from 9.5 feet to 16 feet), which would shrink travel lanes down to 11 feet.
On Thompson Street, the chair mentioned restricting parking to one side of a street he called already narrow.
For the Thompson Plaza, Mucci talked about dedicated load zones, shorter sidewalks and bump outs.
Mucci’s fellow board members offered some thoughts on his draft proposal. Member John Fallon said that Thompson Street could become a gathering place. Member Mariano Goluboff echoed those sentiments, suggesting the town make it a shared street with pedestrians.
“We should invite people to walk and stay,” Goluboff said about removing some of the parking on Thompson Street to open it up to pedestrians, adding how there is already plenty of parking in nearby lots (such as the Aberjona lot for instance).
Mucci pushed back slightly, reminding the board about the work at the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station and the Waterfield lot, not wanting to do too much (at least as far as parking goes) until those projects were completed.
“I don’t know if we have a parking problem or not,” the chair said in response to Goluboff’s comments that the town has plenty of parking.
Goluboff believed the town doesn’t have a parking problem now, nor did it pre-COVID, but acknowledged he didn’t know what the future held. Either way, he favored turning Thompson Street into a pedestrian oasis with some 15-minute parking spaces.
Vice-Chair Anthea Brady also supported a more pedestrian-friendly atmosphere for the downtown. Mucci, on the other hand, said he favored a more cautious approach. Regardless, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt noted the town can’t afford to do everything Mucci outlined, so it would have to prioritize the most important aspects of the plan.
He said priority number one should involve widening Main Street sidewalks and suggested using state funds to do so. He called the current sidewalks inaccessible.
Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said they could work with Toole Design Group to come up with a cost, but warned the board the number “won’t be small.”
