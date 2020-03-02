WINCHESTER - If you missed out on early voting last week, you get one more bite of the apple tomorrow during “Super Tuesday.” Polls open tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for voting in the presidential primary. Registered voters in the Democratic, Republican, Libertarian and Green-Rainbow parties can cast a ballot.
According to Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon, as of Friday morning more than 1,000 residents took part in early voting.
Candidates for the Democratic nominee are: former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang, Senator Michael Bennett, Representative Tulsi Gabbard, and Marianne Williamson.
It should be noted that many of the above-listed candidates have suspended their campaigns. The only candidates still in the race are Warren, Biden, Klobuchar, Bloomberg, and Sanders.
Candidates for the Republican nominee are: President Donald Trump, former Massachusetts Governor William Weld and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente.
Candidates for the Libertarian nominee are: Arvin Vohra, Vermin Love Supreme, Jacob George Hornberger, Samuel Jospeh Robb, Dan Taxation is Theft Behrman, Kenneth Reed Armstrong, Adam Kokesh, Jo Jorgensen, and Max Abramson.
Candidates for the Green-Rainbow nominee are: Dario Hunter and Howard Hawkins.
Also on the ballot will be nominees for state committeeman and state committeewoman.
Poll locations are as follows:
Precincts 1 and 2 at the Muraco School
Precincts 3 and 4 at the McCall School
Precincts 5 and 6 at the Vinson-Owen School
Precincts 7 and 8 at the Lynch School
