WINCHESTER - With spring Town Meeting set to start on Monday, June 8, and the coronavirus pandemic still a serious threat, the Select Board and Town Manager have been pushing for the opportunity to hold Town Meeting remotely.
There is legislation in the House (it already passed in the Senate), but it may not receive passage before Town Meeting on June 8; therefore, according to Town Manager Lisa Wong, “(we) may need to go to court to compel the state to allow us to have remote Town Meeting.”
Town Counsel Mina Makarious added, “the legislature is working to get remote Town Meeting passed.”
The town needs to give Town Meeting members 10 days notice on what it plans to do, so the board discussed at its last meeting on Monday, May 18 to potentially vote on Thursday, May 21 to post instructions for the upcoming meeting. Instead, they withheld and have scheduled a vote for tomorrow (May 28), which would fall just below the 10 day minimum requirement.
Other communities such as Lexington and Belmont are also considering alternatives if the legislature doesn’t pass a remote Town Meeting bill, Makarious informed the board. He said the town could ask the court to verify its legal to have a remote Town Meeting.
Members of the Lexington Select Board, Makarious noted, voted to have Town Counsel file language known as a verified complaint for injunction relief. There would be no defendant, as the town isn’t suing anyone; rather, its merely seeking clarification.
Makarious said no towns have yet gone to court over remote Town Meeting, though Marblehead has asked to reduce the quorum necessary to pass articles (it conducts an open Town Meeting where any resident can come and vote, different than Winchester’s representative Town Meeting where members are elected to vote for the precincts they represent).
Regardless of what happens, Wong said she was preparing to hold a public hearing on the warrant articles either Thursday, May 28 or Tuesday, June 2.
Ideally, as Select Board member Susan Verdicchio stated, the town would go to court as a backup plan.
