WINCHESTER - The Select Board recently approved a Common Victualler License for Playa Bowls at 600 Main St.
The business, started in New Jersey, offers healthy food options, according to the owner. After graduating from Boston College, he opened a Playa Bowls there. He currently resides in Milton (which he called the Winchester of Boston’s southern suburbs).
He said he plans to work with high school students and colleges, plus donate some of his sales.
Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. and the owner said he hopes to open in the middle of September.
Fall Town Meeting
The Select Board continues to discuss potential fall Town Meeting warrant articles including one pertaining to the Community Preservation Act.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said a CPA committee (the Community Preservation Coalition who assists communities with adoption of a CPA) recommended waiting until 2024 to pursue an article. Once the article passes Town Meeting, it must be approved by voters at the next regularly scheduled election.
Therefore, if the Select Board pushed it forward for this fall, the ballot question (should it pass) would appear at next spring’s town election. Those elections tend to draw a much smaller audience than a presidential election.
Bettencourt called the data that shows the benefits of waiting until 2024 and the presidential election compelling. It shows passage of a CPA close to 80 percent, but only 50 percent when the vote occurs during local elections. This means the town would attempt to pass the article at spring Town Meeting 2024 in April or May for a town-wide vote in November.
If approved, the CPA would add a surcharge onto a resident’s property tax bill. Said surcharge would receive a match from the state, which chair Rich Mucci referred to as “significant.” The town could also borrow against that money, Bettencourt said.
“This is a game changer even with a one percent surcharge,” he admitted.
CPA funds can be used to help preserve open space and historic sites, create affordable housing and develop outdoor recreation facilities.
If adopted, funding comes from two sources: a local property tax surcharge between (typically) .5 and three percent and an annual distribution from the statewide CPA Trust Fund. While the match can vary over the years, current data suggests it could reach as high as 35 percent by this November.
