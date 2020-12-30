WINCHESTER – A century ago, Winchester saw the end of the deadliest influenza epidemic the world had ever seen. Though the year began with a resurgence of cases, it peaked in February and ended by mid-April, leaving townspeople with a relief today’s residents are looking forward to as the current year ends.
In 1920, Winchester watched as a new contingent of war veterans joined the Memorial Day parade (WWI veterans having not taken part in 1919 when Civil War veterans placed flowers on the graves of the newly fallen). Town Meeting voted to erect a permanent veterans’ memorial on Manchester Field, a plan never carried through.
Winchester in 1920 began preparing for an overhaul of its school system, having received a thorough evaluation from the U.S. Bureau of Education. That report would spur the construction of new school buildings, but no one in 1920 had to consider remote learning due to extended school closings.
Elections
Both 1920 and 2020 experienced extraordinary presidential elections.
On Nov. 2, 1920, at 5:50 a.m. Annie Gray Willie cast the first woman’s ballot in Winchester in a national election. Another 1,921 Winchester women (93 percent of those eligible) went to the polls, along with 2,096 men.
Despite the almost doubled turnout, “The voting went off, many thought, even smoother than on previous elections when the men’s list only was handled,” The Winchester Star reported.
For months prior to election day, suffragists had turned their attention to educating women about politics and political processes. Winchester’s Equal Suffrage League became the League of Women Voters on June 2, 1920.
A number of speakers, including national LWV chairman Maud Park, and newspaper articles urged women not only to vote but to seek office. Votes were, in fact, cast for four women in the state elections, though two, receiving one vote each, must have been write-ins.
In 1920, Winchester won another victory for women when Mabel Stinson became the first female Town Clerk in New England. Although she had served 13 years as assistant and clerked for several other boards, her appointment required an act of the Legislature. It was signed by Governor Calvin Coolidge five months before he became the winning vice-presidential candidate.
Winchester saw one of its own win a state seat that year. Once the high school principal and later a successful publisher, Lewis Parkhurst had served as a representative in 1908 and was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1920. After filing his nomination papers with Stinson, he became a senatorial candidate. He won a seat for one term (1921-1922), gaining more votes locally than any other candidate in any race (including the victorious presidential candidate Warren G. Harding.
Prohibitions
Certain issues from 1920 had no counterparts a century later, such as the prohibition against competitive Sunday sports and the sole ballot question in March which failed, thereby keeping the town dry.
There was also the pig problem. During the war years when Americans were encouraged to produce their own food, the Board of Health issued 133 licenses to keep swine. In 1919 and 1920, to get the town back to pre-war conditions, the Board denied the renewal of most licenses (except outskirting farms).
According to the Boston Globe, one disappointed pig-keeper’s complaint that there were at least 100 unlicensed pigs being kept in town sent Health Officer Maurice Dinneen on a hunt through town for hidden pigs.
“He located exactly six pigs being kept in secret places against the law by five residents. These five were given three days in which to separate their pigs from their premises or lose the pigs altogether.”
In addition to pig-keeping being offensive to most residents, there was the problem of swill pilfering. Since feeding pigs with costly grain was unprofitable, they were given kitchen scraps.
“The swill,” the Globe stated, “is collected or ‘stolen’ all over the town by boys and others. The townspeople object to having their garbage cans looted.”
Further, the town, which collected townspeople’s swill, had contracted to sell it.
“Promiscuous stealing and carting of swill all over the town,” the Globe continued, “is deemed anathema.”
But the biggest fuss of all flared up at the end of the year. Although Town Meeting voted in March that the selectmen not issue any licenses for moving picture shows, in November an attempt to secure such a license went to the selectmen. Huge advertisements proclaiming the virtues of the theater appeared in the Star, followed for weeks afterward by letters and petitions for and against. The proposal was rejected. Winchester would not have a movie theater for another 17 years.
Meanwhile, newspaper advertisements for the latest movies starring Mary Pickford, Pearl White, Lionel Barrymore, Tom Mix, and other popular actors of the day were drawing the movie fans who could afford the trolley fares or owned automobiles to the theaters in Arlington, Woburn, and Stoneham.
Champions and high flyers
Several Winchester residents had stand-out moments in 1920.
Leon Tuck, a native and World War I veteran, was chosen for the American hockey team that played at Antwerp in April. The team came away with the silver medal. Tuck, a star player for the Dartmouth team, was appointed hockey coach there in 1922.
Another WWI veteran, aviator Robert Fogg, flew into the news. A flight instructor during the war, afterward he went barnstorming across the county. In July, Star readers learned, he created a new record, making the flight of 600 miles between Toronto and Concord, N.H., in five hours. Fogg became one of the best known pilots in New England.
Two young Boy Scouts received a great ovation at the awards ceremony in Town Hall in 1920. Philip Hight and Stanley McNeilly both qualified for life-saving badges after each saved someone from drowning, the former at Wedge Pond, the latter at Cape Cod.
“No other troop in the United States has ever had more than one scout qualify for this medal,” the National Council of Boy Scouts declared.
Rain on the circus
Occasionally events in Winchester drew comment in the Boston papers. One of the more delightful reports covered a junior circus produced in May by five boys before a large crowd in a Sheffield Road back yard. Over halfway through, it rained.
“‘The Holy White Elephant from India’ got soaked, so did ‘The Only Mastodon Alive’ (on wheels), and the spots that were painted on the ferocious leopard fell limp under the downpour of the sudden thunder shower,” the Globe reported.
The boys were reportedly not much phased since the admission fees had been collected, although the rain starting before the sideshow meant a loss of two cents a head.
“Animals! Say, there were beasts that would raise your hair. There were brown bears and cinnamon bears and a zebra that had got mixed up with a toy donkey’s head, and there were rare monkeys, dressed in vests and overalls. [One boy] said that one of the monkeys was really a pig, but then nobody would notice it if it wasn’t pointed out….
“It was an aggregation of wonders, of clowns, acrobats and animals (the only live animal was ‘Tim’ [one boy’s] fox terrier, and he didn’t like to appear in public so the act had to go on without him). Hoop jumpers, cowboys and highway robbers were in the show.
“And to cap the climax, right in the middle of the show, an airplane roared past overhead. The management thought some of collecting an extra charge for this unexpected attraction, but refrained from doing so.
“What the bearded lady looked like, the reporter will never know for the rain ‘busted’ up things and drove the audience into the cellar….
“And when it was all over, the paternal supervisor wiped the tears of laughter from his eyes and murmured, ‘Thank Heaven.’”
Asked what they would do with the proceeds and if they would go to charity, the ringmaster meditated.
“‘Well,’ says he, reluctantly, ‘maybe we’ll give half of ‘em to charity.’”
And they did. The Star reported that Winchester Hospital was the beneficiary of half of the $12 collected.
