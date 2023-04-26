WINCHESTER - Two strikes and your out?
The Planning Board saw two pitches during night one of spring Town Meeting and whiffed both times. The first article, as detailed in yesterday’s paper, saw Town Meeting vote against a change to a section of the zoning bylaw that would have changed one dimensional requirement in one district so the frontage and width both matched.
The second article, which also failed, asked Town Meeting to amend Section 3.5.5 of the zoning bylaw to clear up some confusion over how to deal with non-conforming single and duplex residential structures. This article mostly dealt with older homes built before the town had any zoning regulations and would now be considered non-conforming.
Planning Board Chair and article sponsor Diab Jerius said the town wrote Section 3.5.5 to accommodate just those types of homes. However, the issue stems from two different town bodies disagreeing on how to interpret the bylaw (the Zoning Board of Appeals and the building commissioner). With the help of Town Counsel Jay Talerman, the Planning Board presented Article 5 as a way to clear up the confusion.
Jerius told Town Meeting a state case in 2014 said the type of language in Section 3.5.5 needs to be more specific. He said the new language, crafted by town counsel, makes Section 3.5.5 more consistent, but doesn’t exempt or allow more properties.
The main concern seems to involve whether a non-conforming lot would need a variance or a special permit to make any changes or additions. Talerman said variances are very difficult to get and if appealed, the appellant almost always wins. The change to Section 3.5.5 would make it so homeowners need to apply for a special permit to make any changes or additions to non-conforming lots.
The Planning Board chair said without cleaning up the language, the building department would continue to interpret the bylaw as it had prior to the 2014 case. If the ZBA looks at it another way, it could open up the town to legal challenges.
“There are thousands of non-conforming lots in town,” Jerius acknowledged. “We’re just trying to maintain the status quo.”
Talerman said there has always been confusion about how to handle non-conforming lots going back as far as 1975. He said in 2009, the court took a fresh look at how to get to yes if someone wanted to make changes to their non-conforming lot. He added how each community was given the opportunity to make it easier thereby necessitating the need for Section 3.5.5 to require homeowners to obtain a special permit.
In 2014, however, the state said if a homeowner wanted to add a brand new non-conformity to an existing non-conformity he or she would need a variance. Section 3.5.5, according to Talerman, always assumed a homeowner would never need a variance.
“We can still interpret it that way,” he added, “but it’s a little ambiguous.”
Therefore, Talerman suggested cleaning up the bylaw by adding 10 words to make it clear a variance would never be required. A homeowner would still need a special permit, he stressed, and the town would still have control.
“This helps homeowners make additions to their homes, but it doesn’t make it easier,” town counsel argued.
Town Meeting disagreed, fearing it did make it easier. Even though both the Select Board and Housing Partnership Board voted favorable action, with the Housing Partnership Board calling it “good for housing,” Town Meeting shared concerns about removing the need for a variance.
Former Planning Board chair, and former Select Board member, Jacqueline Welch felt the article was about changing the procedure and eliminating the need for a variance if someone wanted to add a new non-conformity to their already existing non-conformity.
In response, Jerius wondered if not changing the language would violate state law.
Town Meeting member Dorothy Simboli said a neighbor can easily challenge a variance but can’t easily challenge a special permit. Another Town Meeting member, Stephanie Zaremba, felt the change actually added to the confusion and put more pressure on the ZBA.
She added how the ZBA is required to interpret laws set by Town Meeting (which, she noted, has begun to frustrate some residents lately) and this change wouldn’t make it easier. She argued for more time, saying this change would be making an “unforced error.”
Some Town Meeting members pointed out how this change would benefit the homeowner of a non-conforming lot attempting to add a new non-conformity while not assisting homeowners of conforming lots. Talerman said he understood that “perverse unfairness,” but noted that situation was not unique to Winchester.
One person did speak out in favor of the change. Richard Leaf, a non-Town Meeting member permitted to speak, said he’s lived in Winchester for 30 years. He agreed with Jerius about the Planning Board’s desire to maintain the status quo, calling it mainly a legal issue.
“I had no idea this would be so controversial,” he admitted.
Leaf suggested the bylaw change was mainly to preserve older homes. While he admitted the legal discussions were “way above (his) pay grade,” he pointed out how going for a special permit is “not a slam dunk.”
“We need to allow people to update and modernize older homes,” Leaf argued.
Town Meeting member Samantha Allison agreed with Leaf, noting how she attempted to receive a special permit to add a non-conformity to a non-conformity and it was “more painful than a colonoscopy” (and that included having the support of her neighbors).
One of the final speakers, former 21-year Planning Board member Maureen Meister called the current wording of Section 3,5.5 the same as the state statute. She said residents can extend non-conformities with a special permit, but argued those are granted to easily.
“This change would allow for a lot,” she stated.
Before Town Meeting rejected the bylaw change, it voted against indefinitely postponing the article.
