WINCHESTER - This August, Creative Corner School at 11 Sheridan Circle, is celebrating 20 years of serving the childcare needs for Infants through kindergarten of Winchester and nearby communities.
Since opening in 2000, Creative Corner School has been educating, caring, loving, and giving joy to children and their families. It grew from a few teachers and children to over 40 staff and almost 200 children at the beginning of 2020 without ever losing its close family feel.
The school was able to survive the pandemic shut down and is growing again after reopening in late June. New students come almost exclusively from word of mouth recommendations. And some of Creative Corner School’s current teachers have been past students!
Wayne Perkins co-founder/owner and Winchester resident said about the anniversary, “It is with a great sense of pride and a heavy heart that we celebrate our 20th anniversary. Creative Corner School was the brainchild of my late partner, Tom Kelleher.
“Tom and I embarked on this journey with the goal of operating the best child care center in Massachusetts by hiring the best administration and staff. They have made that goal come true. I would like to thank all those families through the years that have and continue to support our school.”
While Creative Corner School had hoped to mark this special milestone with a large community celebration, currently all the school’s attention is on maintaining a healthy, safe, and educational environment for its students and families during the pandemic. It hopes to have a celebration at some future date and will let the community know.
