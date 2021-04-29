WINCHESTER - Surprisingly, Town Meeting only featured one Planning Board article, number 3, and it passed without much fanfare. It’s surprising because the Planning Board tends to put three or four articles forward that spark much debate (and even some controversy).
This year, the Planning Board asked Town Meeting, through proponent Town Planner Brian Szekely, to modify some language in Section 5 of the town’s zoning bylaw that would include a maximum allowable driveway width and curb radii at the curb line for single family dwellings, duplexes, and triplexes as follows:
• remove the word street (six times) and replace with the word property (six times) and add the words “and 20 feet at the curb line or edge of pavement” to the paragraph, to read: “The maximum width at the property line shall be 20 feet, and 20 feet at the curb line or edge of pavement.”
This changes affects the first two paragraphs in Section 5.1.10 to include single family dwellings and duplexes and triplexes.
The article also strikes out the fifth paragraph in that section.
Szekely said staff requested this change to help manage curb cuts. He said that legal counsel suggested changing the zoning bylaw would be the most appropriate place to accomplish that goal. The town planner stressed the change wouldn’t alter any numbers.
The Select Board recommended favorable action.
One issue involved driveways already in existence that wouldn’t conform to this amended bylaw, and Town Counsel Mina Markarious said any driveways that conformed to the previous bylaw would be OK.
Town Meeting member Roger Wilson asked a question about the slope if the driveway was angled and Szekely said the bylaw only dealt with curb cut width.
The article passed with 143 in favor.
