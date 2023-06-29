WINCHESTER - During a Select Board meeting earlier this month, representatives from Eversource came by looking for two license agreements: one to continue using Washington Street Park to store equipment and the other to start using Davidson Park to house a 700 foot long fused pipe that needs to run underneath the Aberjona River.
The board actually held off on approving either agreement, wanting Eversource to commit to offering some amount of money to fund repairs/upgrades to Leonard Field (in the area where the company has been doing most of its recent work) in a show of support to the neighborhood.
This week, Town Manager Beth Rudolph announced an agreement with Eversource where they offered $200,000 for Leonard Field work. That, combined with the Conservation Commission approving the use of Davidson Park, means Eversource and the town can sign off on both license agreements and the electrical company can continue to work in the area (which includes horizontal directional drilling underneath the river as they look to finish installing the 345kV electrical line).
The only concern shared by board members involved protecting Davidson Park, especially benches and stone. Eversource representatives said they would store the pipe away from that area, but could also put some type of fencing around it, as well. The town and/or Eversource could also move the benches out of the park while the work is ongoing.
As the electrical company waited for the agreements to be finalized, they started to alert neighbors about the upcoming work, something Select Board Vice-Chair Anthea Brady appreciated. The board also appreciated the company’s willingness to work with the town on funding work at Leonard Field.
“I appreciate the responsiveness to our request,” Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said.
Even with this slight delay, Eversource informed the board work remains on schedule.
