WINCHESTER - Ruth Trimarchi, who helps to tackle Winchester’s toughest climate concerns through her work on the Climate Action Advisory Committee and the Climate Action Plan Committee, hopes to tackle the tough work of the Board of Health when she runs for the open three-year seat at this year’s spring town election on Saturday, March 19 at the high school gymnasium. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Trimarchi is no stranger to elections, as she ran for the Board of Health last year finishing second out of three candidates. She also attempted to fill the vacant seat she’s currently running for back in December, a position that eventually went to incumbent Jennifer Infurna.
When asked why she chose this seat, Trimarchi said, “I’m seeking a three-year seat on the Winchester Board of Health because I enjoy serving our community, I have a strong background in science and science education and many years of civic engagement through which I have gained a deep understanding of how local government works that will allow me to effectively serve as a member of the board.”
She mentioned how the Board of Health is charged with “protecting the environment and public health” of Winchester and she felt she’s qualified to meet the board’s current needs.
Trimarchi has a Bachelor’s in Science, a Master’s in Education and she completed three years of graduate work on a PhD in Molecular Genetics. She’s served as a public high school science teacher, a community college adjunct professor and a hands-on laboratory researcher at Harvard, the University of Ghent, Belgium and in the industrial sector.
Trimarchi also conducted research in social science at the Heller School of Public Policy and Management in Brandeis, plus multiple publications in peer-reviewed science and science education journals.
As her work focuses on climate and climate change, Trimarchi assisted town staff in writing over $350,000 in climate grants. To date, she said, Winchester received almost $250,000 of these grants. She felt these skills would help the Board of Health as they look to health and climate grants to support the board’s work.
“I have many years of local community service in Winchester and am known for my thoughtful, collaborative leadership,” she noted.
As for how the Board of Health can better serve the residents, Trimarchi suggested putting the public back in public health. She pointed to better communication and more transparency as ways the board can further assist the public. She also noted the Communications Committee, which she supported as a Town Meeting member, will help improve communications “across all sectors of our town,” including schools, businesses, faith houses, sports organizations, political affiliation communities, and others.
She said despite the differences, “we are still one Winchester.”
Trimarchi suggested a second way for the Board of Health to better serve residents was through the environment. She acknowledged how the board is tasked with protecting the environment as well as public health. She believed opportunities exist for the board to collaborate with key staff and other boards and the public to develop public relations campaigns regarding the intersection of public health and the environment, such as the protection of local waterways, trees, parks, and recreational areas.
She also backed increasing public awareness of issues such as heat, radon, climate-impacted diseases, and other less publicized risks, as well as advocating for new and enhanced public recreation options and other wellness infrastructure.
As COVID continues its decline in Winchester, Trimarchi pushed for ending the indoor mask mandate (which will happen in municipal buildings starting Monday).
“it is time to pull together as a community and turn our attention to opening up,” she argued, though noted COVID isn’t likely over and pressed the Board of Health to remain vigilant, continue to monitor all metrics, follow CDC and state guidance, and utilize this quieter phase to plan for the possibility of new variants.
Moving away from COVID, Trimarchi outlined other areas of interest including mental health and wellness, environmental issues and communications and engagement. As it relates to mental health , Trimarchi pointed to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey and the Community Health Needs Assessment, both which showed that mental health issues are an ongoing concern, along with bullying, equity concerns and access to health care (in particular more access to mental health providers).
“As a member of the Board of Health, I will advocate for increased mental health and wellness services and will work to continuously keep our community informed of available resources,” Trimarchi stated.
For environmental issues, Trimarchi advocated for increased protection for waterways, trees, parks and recreational areas and to promote public awareness of issues relating to heat and vector-borne diseases. She specifically pointed to a lack of awareness regarding radon, which she called the number two cause of lung cancer after combustible smoking.
“I have a unique and timely background and expertise in bringing environmental action to the Board of Health, along with significant knowledge of local town government and our community, making me particularly effective at understanding the issues, soliciting public input and collaborating with key stakeholders to implement reasonable and fiscally-sound solutions,” Trimarchi pointed out.
She added she would bring a “strong, informed and clear vision of how the board can help to actively address the health impacts of environmental issues, including implementing the public health recommendations in Winchester’s 2020 Climate Action Plan.”
Before COVID decreased, the town saw a major spike in cases in December and January, and like another Board of Health candidate, Trimarchi expressed disappointment with the board’s decision to lift the mark mandate in mid-December. She noted how all key COVID metrics were rising at the time, including analyses of wastewater from the Winchester regional area that clearly showed omicron was spiking, a key predictor of increases in COVID transmission.
“Decisions like this can,” Trimarchi argued, “erode the public’s confidence in our Board of Health. If elected, I will bring a measured, transparent and data-driven process to decisions. It will take time to rebuild the public’s trust in our Board of Health, which is one reason that I believe ‘We need to put the public back in public health.’”
When asked if the Board of Health should work more closely with the school department (and police, fire, etc) as it relates to mental health, Trimarchi noted the difference between the Board of Health and the health department. She called the Board of Health an elected body of three volunteers “charged by Massachusetts General Law and the Winchester Town Charter with creating local policy to protect ‘the environment and public health.’ The health department consists of paid town staff, including our highly-qualified health director and her staff.”
Trimarchi felt the health department does a lot of work within the school department and other departments and doesn’t want to see the Board of Health duplicate work already being done by town staff.
“As a member of the Board of Health I would be in favor of listening to mental health concerns as they specifically relate to our schools, fire, police and others, and would welcome collaborations where appropriate,” the Climate Action Advisory Committee chair remarked.
She mentioned working with the fire chief, health director and sustainability director to craft a “Heat Statement” which was unanimously approved by the Select Board.
As this is Trimarchi’s second attempt to run for the Board of Health, she said the last election showed her the amount of support she has in the community. She also feels the board “has been lacking someone with a significant environmental background for some years. The board needs someone with broad and deep civic roots, who has years of experience serving on Winchester committees and the breadth of understanding that comes from serving as a Town Meeting member.”
