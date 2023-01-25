WINCHESTER - According to Town Manager Beth Rudolph, the planning department secured a technical assistance grant from the Massachusetts Housing Partnership to assist with drafting zoning language to bring the town into compliance with the MBTA communities multi-family zoning requirement.
The town has been paired with JM Goldson who it worked extensively with in the past on the town’s Master Plan and other efforts.
“I attended an initial meeting last week,” the town manager wrote in a memo to the Select Board, “to discuses the next steps, and the group identified a small working group consisting of consultants, myself, two Planning Board members, town counsel, and John Suhrbier from the Housing Partnership Board.”
She said the group wanted a representative from the Select Board to join, as well. The first meeting was scheduled for today at 11 a.m. via Zoom.
The grant, Rudolph said, is expected to fund four to five months of work.
The board previously learned about the new MBTA zoning through former Town Planner Brian Szekely who informed them any district where 50 percent is within .5 miles of public transportation such as commuter rail stations and bus stops must permit multi-family zoning (four or more units) as of right. Failure to comply could result in the loss of grant money.
Szekely said this new legislation is based on the need to create 200,000 new units by 2030 in the Boston-Metro region and would create 15 units per acre in the downtown near the town’s commuter rail stations. Right now, the town allows 13.4 units per acre in the General Business District 2-3 (downtown) and eight units (single or duplex) per acre in residential districts.
However, if the units have a commercial space on the ground floor, Winchester currently allows four units by-right with no minimum lot square footage required (just height and setbacks govern the size).
The town already submitted an action plan, outlining how they plan to comply with the new legislation, and the next steps include actually complying. Szekely stressed how the town doesn’t need to follow the action plan step-by-step.
“This is not a contract we must adhere to,” the town planner said about the action plan back in December.
The town plans to hold public meetings starting next month through June with further refinement in the fall. Szekely said the goal is for Town Meeting to pass any changes in the spring of 2024. This gives the town two “shots” at passing the legislation, as the town planner said it needs to pass by Dec. 31, 2024 for the town to remain compliant.
If it fails in the spring of `24, the town can bring it back in the fall.
