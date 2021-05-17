WINCHESTER - Town Meeting approved an increase to the town’s water & sewer rates of three percent over the next two fiscal years and then five percent from FY24-FY26.
Select Board member Amy Shapiro, speaking on behalf of the article, called spring 2019 wet and rainy and said it caused water bills to decrease by eight percent from FY19 to FY20. Because of that, Town Meeting voted to increase water & sewer rates each year by seven percent.
Since then, summers have been dry causing water usage to increase 40 percent over FY20. Unfortunately, increased consumption means an increase in payment to the MWRA (Massachusetts Water Resource Authority), where the town receives half of its water - the most recent being 12.3 percent. That is the town’s biggest cost-driver.
Another issue concerns the town’s capital outline where it has $24M in total projections on a 10-year water, sewer and stormwater plan (not to mention a truck the town recently purchased for $65k). This projects an additional debt of $4M from FY22-FY26.
Like Free Cash, the town has a goal of maintaining it’s Water & Sewer Retained Earnings (money the town uses to fund various projects) between 8 - 10 percent of the total water & sewer budget.
“A wet year can lead to a deficit,” Shapiro said, “and a dry year to a surplus. We can’t predict it.”
Therefore, she said her board voted to adjust the plan from a seven percent increase to a three percent increase for FY22 and FY23, followed by a five percent increase for FY24-FY26. Both the Finance Committee and Select Board recommended favorable action.
Planning Board Chair and Town Meeting member Diab Jerius asked about the service charge of $125 and what that goes to and DPW Director Jay Gill said it covers administration costs for water meter reading and billing. He added how Winchester’s service fee remains one of the lowest among area communities.
(The fee was $5 per quarter or $20 total until Town Meeting approved an increase to $30 per quarter.)
DPW Business Manager LeeAnn McGahan noted how a town like Belmont charges $175. Shapiro also called the fee a “consistent stream of revenue.”
Jerius also questioned if the amount made sense and McGahan called it a “mechanism to recover operating costs.”
When asked by Town Meeting member Russell Gay about administration expenses and if they were consistent, McGahan said most costs would remain fixed except for the meter reader who would see Cost of Living Adjustments every so often.
Town Meeting member Pamela Cost asked if administration costs were related to the town’s current lead neck replacement program or its MS4 requirement and Gill said no.
Town Meeting member Tony Conte suggested the fee involved not just administration costs, but also the town’s attempt to attach a stormwater runoff charge without calling it that. Gill rebuffed that theory saying the fee was not for stormwater. He called the increase to $30 per quarter sufficient.
Matt Abrahams of The Abrahams Group, who the town uses to help set its water & sewer rates, said the service charge wasn’t set with stormwater costs in mind but administration costs. He specifically said this charge isn’t designed to cover stormwater.
When asked by Town Meeting member Michael Galvin about past spending, Abrahams said it varies. He said expenditures have increased in the past. He added how projections show an average increase of 4.4 percent over the next five fiscal years.
“We’re projecting sizable expenditures over the next five fiscal years,” Abrahams acknowledged.
Town Meeting overwhelmingly supported the motion with 129 in favor.
