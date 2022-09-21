WINCHESTER - The Town of Winchester will show its “spirit” this weekend, starting on Friday night, by closing off part of the downtown, followed by a beer garden and fireworks on Saturday. On Sunday, Winchester hosts the annual Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation Road Race that honors the life of Glen Doherty who passed away on Sept. 11, 2012 during the attack on the US Embassy in Libya.
The Winchester Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation, have organized Spirit Weekend 2022 for the weekend of Sept. 23-25. The weekend has now become an annual event where the community comes together to not only honor Winchester's hometown hero, Glen Doherty, but also to celebrate the unique spirit of Winchester. The Chamber invites all residents of Winchester and beyond to plan for a great weekend of local shopping, dining and celebrating!
Schedule of Events for Spirit Weekend 2022:
● Friday, Sept. 23 Spirit Night! 5 - 10 p.m. The streets of downtown Winchester will be closed from 5 - 10 p.m., but stores and restaurants will be open! Live Music from Winchester's own, Sounds Like Chicken. Cheer on the WHS field hockey teams as they come through town on their way to their game with Woburn High School. High school and youth organizations will be selling “Spirit Wear” in booths on the streets and so much more!.
● Saturday, Sept. 24, 3 - 6 p.m. Winchester's FIRST BEER GARDEN! Join your neighbor's and friends for this first ever event to celebrate the Winchester Spirit on The Griffin Museum of Photography’s beautiful outdoor patio! Live music provided by Kevin Haverty, lawn games will be available and beer and wine brought to you from Lord Hobo Brewing Company! Food will be available as well. This is intended as a family friendly event for all to enjoy. Huge Thanks to our sponsor Catherine Albiani for making the event possible!
● The celebrations continue with a FIREWORKS show at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night on Manchester Field in Winchester. Have dinner after the Beer Garden at one of Winchester's many fine restaurants and then head over to watch the show! An amazing community event that was made possible by our generous sponsors who include: Team Santini: www.rate.com/teamsantini The Nolan Group: https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/team/the-nolan-group/ Maher + Spang: www.maherandspang.com Albiani Management Company: http://www.albianiproperties.com/
● Sunday, Sept. 25, noon, Winchester Town Hall: End of the weekend running the annual Glen Doherty Memorial Race!. There is plenty of time to register if you have not already! Create a team with neighbors and friends and enjoy this wonderful event. 10 years of friends, family, neighbors, runners, walkers, ruckers, locals and visitors honoring our local legend Glen Doherty! This year will be more epic than ever. Sign up soon to guarantee a great race shirt and a great day!
The Winchester Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner with The Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation to host Spirit Weekend 2022 in honor of Glen Doherty. All are welcome to attend any and all of the events planned to experience Winchester’s unique and historic downtown area. www.visitwinchesterma.com/events for more information and a full schedule of events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.