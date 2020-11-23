WINCHESTER - Town Meeting passed two motions under Article 18 to fund various projects supported by the Capital Planning Committee. To pay for these projects, money will come from the Building Stabilization Fund (motion 1) and the Capital Stabilization Fund plus Free Cash (motion 2).
Motion 1
Town Meeting appropriated $988,750 for the following projects:
• Muraco School - roof and electrical system testing/investigation and schematic design ($143,750)
• Fire Department buildings project - immediate repairs/security equipment ($390,000)
• Town Hall HVAC - engineering ($75,000)
• McCall Middle School masonry design/restoration schematic plan ($60,000)
• Town Hall - flooring replacement ($270,000)
• Department of Public Works - stable replacement - engineering ($50,000)
Motion 2
Town Meeting appropriated $785,000 for the following projects, with $50,906 to come from Free Cash:
• Flood mitigation project 10 Muraco culvert - final engineering/permitting ($410,000)
• Downtown business district engineering and improvements ($75,000)
• Department of Public Works, Transfer Station improvements - engineering ($100,000)
• Highland Avenue traffic improvements - engineering ($65,000)
• Department of Public Works, buildings - 4-wheel drive truck with plow ($65,000)
• Department of Public Works, maintenance - 4-wheel drive truck with plow and liftgate ($70,000)
Before voting, Town Meeting heard from Capital Planning Committee Chair Jim Johnson who reminded members this was the second planning cycle since the town approved the budget override which increased capital’s funding.
While there were a lot of engineering projects listed, Johnson said his committee is “still proposing construction projects,” but they elected to include projects with engineering, designing and planning like the Muraco culvert and Muraco School roof and electrical system.
When asked by Town Comptroller Stacie Ward about the breakdown under motion 2 and how the committee would use Free Cash, the Capital Planning Committee said the money would help pay for the Muraco culvert engineering and design.
Town Meeting, after receiving a recommendation of favorable action from both the Select Board and Finance Committee, unanimously approved both motions.
