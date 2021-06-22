WINCHESTER - A year ago, the town heard from abutters to a proposed development at the former Kraft Food property on Montvale Avenue in Woburn. Part of the property lies in Winchester and neighbors expressed concerns regarding stormwater management, wildlife and energy/climate change.
The project covers 77-acres and owner Leggat McCall Properties LLC wants to turn the site into a mixed-use development known as The Vale, consisting of office/lab/flex/research/ and development, retail, hotel, institutional, and residential uses comprised of townhouses, multi-family housing and senior housing (for a total of 197 residential units).
This week, abutters can breathe a small sigh of relief as the Select Board approved ownership of approximately 16 acres of land through the Conservation Commission. This litigation is part of a settlement agreement, according to Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio. She said the developers agreed to allow the town to acquire the approx. 16 acres of land already located in Winchester.
She called it a long saga, but acknowledged this land taking would now provide a buffer from the project for those residents living in the area.
The board happily accepted the offer, with Mariano Goluboff saying, “We don’t get the opportunity to gain 16 acres of land often.”
Once the project gets underway, redevelopment of the site will occur in a phased manner, according to Town Engineer Beth Rudolph, with different applicants responsible for the various components of the project build-out. The project has been reviewed under the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act and the Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs issued a certificate on the Final Environmental Impact Report for the project in the fall of 2019.
Rudolph said the developer already submitted several permits to the City of Woburn including a Notice of Intent to the Woburn Conservation Commission by Leggat McCall Properties LLC for the entire project, plus two special permits: one for The Highland at Vale, a townhouse and multi-family residential development and one for the construction of elderly housing units and an extended day care facility consisting of assisted living and memory care units, known as The Delaney.
According to the town engineer, it’s the additional residential units that impact Winchester the most, as they would lead to more impervious area, which leads to more potential flooding problems for the Sunset Road neighborhood.
Previously, the town voted to accept two peer reviews from engineering firm Weston & Sampson and consulting firm BSC: one on possible stormwater/flooding issues and another on potential impacts to local wildlife. Both reviews ran the town approximately $40,000.
