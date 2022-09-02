WINCHESTER - Tom Petty once said, “the waiting is the hardest part.” Well, the wait is finally over for residents of Massachusetts, as the state primary officially begins this Tuesday when polls open at 7 a.m. Granted, thanks to early voting and vote-by-mail many residents already cast a ballot; however, election day begins on Tuesday.
Locally, Winchester voters don’t have too many choices to make, as anyone running for state representative or state senator does so unopposed. Both Democratic senators Jason Lewis and Patricia Jehlen find themselves without competition, as do Democratic state representatives Michael Day and Michelle Ciccolo. (Rep. Ciccolo is new to Winchester, representing precinct 6 on the western side of town. From Lexington, she also represents wards in Woburn. Thanks to redistricting due to the federal census, she now takes away one precinct from Rep. Day in Winchester.)
On the Republican side, no one lined up to challenge either Sen. Jehlen or reps. Day and Ciccolo. Sen. Lewis, however, will face a test in challenger Edward Dombroski, a Wakefield attorney running unopposed himself. In a statement, Dombroski said he is “running to focus on the issues that matter most to the residents of (Malden, Melrose, Reading, Stoneham, Wakefield, and part of Winchester).”
Dombroski is the Managing Partner of Travers Dombroski, a full-service family law practice.
For state-wide races, voters have more options from which to choose. For governor, residents can cast their ballot for Attorney General Maura Healey or State Senator Sonia Rosa Chang-Diaz on the democratic side or former State Representative Geoff Diehl or Chris Doughty on the Republican side.
For lieutenant governor, residents can vote for Salem Mayor Kimberly Driscoll, State Representative Tami Gouveia or State Senator Eric Lesser on the democratic side or former State Representative Leah Allen or former State Representative Kate Campanale on the Republican side.
For attorney general, residents can vote for Andrea Joy Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan or former Assistant Attorney General Quentin Palfrey on the democratic side or James McMahon III on the Republican side.
For secretary of state, residents can vote for incumbent William Galvin or Tanisha Sullivan on the democratic side or Rayla Campbell on the Republican side.
For treasurer, residents can vote for incumbent Deborah Goldberg on the democratic side. No one is running as a Republican.
For auditor, residents can vote for Chris Dempsey or State Senator Diana DiZoglio on the democratic side or Winchester resident Anthony Amore on the Republican side.
For representative in congress, residents can vote for incumbent Katherine Clark on the democratic side or Caroline Colarusso on the Republican side.
For councillor, residents can vote for incumbent Terrence Kennedy on the democratic side. No one is running on the republican side.
For district attorney, residents can vote for incumbent Marian Ryan on the democratic side. No one is running on the republican side.
For sheriff, residents can vote for incumbent Peter Koutoujian on the democratic side. No one is running on the Republican side.
With incumbents like Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Attorney General Healey and Auditor Suzanne Bump not seeking reelection, this election could be more wide-open than usual.
It should be noted that polling shows Gov. Baker is more popular with state Democrats than state Republicans, meaning if he did seek reelection he would most likely have a more difficult time winning the primary election than the general election.
