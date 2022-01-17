WINCHESTER – On a frightful January day in 1958, several Winchester residents narrowly escaped with their lives after one of two aircrafts which collided over Stoneham smashed down on South Border Road.
It was Friday, Jan. 23. Three T-33 trainers from Stewart Air Force Base at Newburgh, New York, were making a simulated bombing run on Boston from the north. A group of aircraft from Otis Air Force Base rose to intercept them. At about 11:30 a.m., on what was to be the last intercept maneuver put on by the Eastern Air Defense Command, an F-94 Starfire clipped a wing of a T-33 trainer, according to Boston Globe reports which appeared the next day.
Thousands of Greater Bostonians witnessed the crash and the billowing descent of two parachuting survivors. The men in the Starfire, the only ones who could explain the mistake, were killed. The pilot of the trainer, Capt. William Bridges, was blown for 15 miles, dropped into Quincy Bay, and was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter. An observer in his plane, Lt. Harold Woldmoe, fearing a descent into the middle of Boston, maneuvered a landing onto a muddy vacant lot in the South End.
One plane hit Arlington; the second hit ground eight miles away in Winchester. Local firefighters were at first confused about the location of the crashes. The first call to the Winchester Fire Department was placed by residents of High and Ridge streets who saw a plane falling over Arlington and thought it would hit their area. Arlington firefighters, however, got the correct information, that the Starfire came down in the Westminster Avenue area, and raced to the site where it had plummeted to the ground.
It was the empty jet trainer which hit Winchester, bursting into flames on impact, igniting one house and spilling fuel which started a fire next door. The Medford fire chief was first to that scene since the Medford anti-aircraft battery on South Border Road, which had charted the crash on radar screens, reported the plane was near their station. The Medford chief notified Winchester Fire Chief James Callahan that he had the second fiery crash in Winchester.
Winchester witnesses
Seventh-grader James Howell was playing tag outside the junior high school when “all of a sudden I looked up at the sky and saw a whole stack of smoke. I next saw the plane, at first I didn’t know what I saw; I couldn’t believe it. Then I saw a thing falling down. I found out it was a seat…. Then I saw two white things that looked like balloons. I then realized it was two parachutes. I found out that the wing of the plane landed on South Border road.”
John Cleary, 13, a member of the Junior Red Cross, was walking on the parkway near the high school when “I saw some high school boys pointing to the sky and what appeared to be a jet burning in the air. It made an arch and then disappeared. I did not hear any explosion.”
Lorena Road resident Marie Strout told the Boston Globe, “I was in the yard looking for my son, Eric, 3, when I glanced up at a noise and saw a plane heading toward me, about 500 feet in the air. It came quite close and I could see one wing was damaged. Then it struck with a thud on South Border Road.”
Moments before the T-33 trainer hit, Catherine Bousquet of 438 South Border Road left her sick bed to prepare a cup of tea. “It seemed as if I just reached the kitchen door, 10 feet from the bedroom, when there was an awful crash, like the house was collapsing. A cloud of dust and smoke came under the bedroom door. When I looked inside, the wall was open to the street and the ceiling was lying on the bed.”
When the Red Cross went inside the Bousquet house, Cleary saw that “the bed in which Mrs. Bousquet had been sleeping two minutes before the plane crashed had been broken in splinters. The mattress had been ripped to shreds and a six-inch supporting beam in the roof had been snapped like a toothpick.”
Next door at 432 South Border Road, Joseph Maspero, age 5, was playing in the yard of his home when the T-33 struck the Bousquet house. He ran to a small knoll at the rear of his home and narrowly escaped debris scattered by the impact. His screams alerted his mother Jeanne and sister Janet, age 3, who ran from a bedroom seconds before it was sprayed with flaming jet fuel. Mrs. Maspero took her family to a neighbor’s home for safety.
Charles Kerrigan was driving home to Lorena Road and was about 100 yards away when the jet hit. “Thick smoke billowed above the trees and I thought for a minute that my house was on fire. My wife, Helen, Mrs. Strout and other neighbors all were running and we tried to get near the plane to see if anyone was inside. But three small explosions drove us back. The blasts sprayed more burning fuel on the Maspero home.”
Two miles away, the engine of the T-33 crashed into the back of a duplex at 14-16 Bridge St. The sole person in the house escaped injury. Other bits of wreckage crashed down over several towns for miles around.
Although Mrs. Bousquet was taken to the hospital to be treated for shock, no one on the ground was injured. Though severely damaged, both South Border houses, only six years old, were repaired, though the Bousquets left that job to a new owner.
A total of nine towns fought the fires resulting from the crash. Using the new mutual aid system, apparatus from Winchester, Woburn, Stoneham, Everett, and Somerville rushed to the South Border scene. Arlington, employing a crash-disaster plan it had never used, received men and apparatus from Lexington and the Bedford air base.
Many others responded. At about 11:40 a.m., the whistle blew for all auxiliary police, firemen, and Red Cross to report to headquarters. “I got my Red Cross arm band and ran to the Red Cross Headquarters,” Cleary said. With others he got first aid supplies and stretchers ready, and they went to the scene to help.
With firemen, policemen, auxiliary police, Air Force officials and inspectors, victims, and others at the scene, “The Red Cross served 100 cups of coffee and 100 sandwiches and doughnuts to the men,” Cleary reported.
The crash was not only a terrible disaster but also a terrific display of disaster response among a number of collaborating departments and volunteer agencies.
