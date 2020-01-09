WINCHESTER - Roger Wilson, co-chair of the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee, stopped by the Select Board’s most recent meeting to discuss the town’s Traffic and Transportation Program authorized by the Select Board back in 2017.
“I’m just reiterating this is what we’re supposed to be doing,” he said about the program.
With a few tweaks suggested by the board and Town Manager Lisa Wong, the board plans to vote on a “clean” version at its next meeting on Jan. 27, according to chair Mariano Goluboff.
The plan allows the board to authorize the following:
“I) Traffic and Transportation Program
“(a) The Town Manager shall establish an interdepartmental Traffic and Transportation Program.
“(b) The purpose of this program shall be to improve the safety and effectiveness of all transportation facilities, operations, and services within the Town of Winchester.
“(1) These shall include roadway, bikeway, walkway, parking, and transit facilities, operations and services.
“(c) The program shall:
“(1) Identify traffic and transportation safety, capacity and performance needs;
“(2) Develop policy, regulatory, educational, capital, and operating improvements (as appropriate) to address the needs;
“(3) Asses the benefits, costs and risks of the proposed improvements; and
“(4) Set out a multi-year action program.
“(d) The program shall be documented in the ‘Road Book,’ which shall be updated at least annually to summarize known and anticipated needs and list planned and programmed improvements for the next three fiscal years.
“(e) The Town Manager shall report at least annually to the Select Board on the status and accomplishments of the program.
“II) Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee
“(a) There shall be a Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee of 11 members.
“(1) The members shall be Winchester residents appointed by the Select Board in consultation with the Town Manager, the Town Moderator, and the chairpersons of the Planning Board, School Committee, Capital Planning Committee and Finance Committee.
“(2) In appointing committee members, the Select Board will look to provide broad representation of the town’s neighborhoods, businesses and transportation users (e.g., vehicle drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians, and transit riders).
“(3) Members shall be appointed to three-year terms, arranged so that as nearly an equal number of terns as possible shall expire each year.
“(4) A chairperson shall be elected annually from among the members.
“(b) The committee shall advise at least annually the Select Board and Town Manager on traffic and transportation needs and recommend actions and priorities for the Traffic and Transportation Program.
“(c) The Town Engineer, Town Planner, and the Department of Public Works Director shall staff the committee, providing technical information and advice as requested.
“(d) The Town Manager may authorize additional technical assistance, such as traffic engineering and transportation planning consultant services, where warranted.
“III) Traffic Review Committee
“(a) There shall be a Traffic Review Committee (formerly known as the Traffic Advisory Committee).
“(b) The members shall be designated by the Town Manager and shall include at least the Town Engineer, Town Planner, Police Chief, Fire Chief, and Department of Public Works Director , or designee.
“(c) The committee shall review citizen, staff and Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee proposals for traffic and transportation improvements to be included in the Traffic and Transportation Program.
“(d) The committee shall advise the Select Board and Town Manager on the technical feasibility, benefits, costs and risks of proposed improvements.
“(e) The Town Manager may authorize additional technical assistance, such as traffic engineering and transportation planning consultant services, where warranted.”
Wilson remarked how the “Road Book” has only been updated once back in 2017 when first approved by the Select Board at the request of then member Lance Grenzeback. He asked his fellow board members to adopt and use the “Road Book” for guidance and coordination and approve a pilot test of an “Improvement Request Form” to standardize the request and review process. The board approved both suggestions unanimously.
In the more than two years since first adopted, not much has been done. Wilson said specific components of the book should be updated annually. Wong called it “pretty cumbersome” while the board debated if they should change the name “Road Book” to something else such as “Transportation and Transit Book” at the suggestion of Goluboff (he felt road mainly referred to a surface used by cars whereas Winchester’s roadways are home to cars, bikes, pedestrians, and now scooters).
About the program itself, Wilson thought it needed a feedback mechanism.
“There’s a quite a bit of volume coming in,” he stressed.
He also felt his group could coordinate better with the Select Board regarding traffic items that come before the Select Board each meeting. As TTAC meets on Mondays in the Town Hall, Goluboff proposed having them come to his board’s meetings once they conclude their own.
If that works out, TTAC could receive recommendations from the Select Board to match the budget process, i.e. capital items for Spring Town Meeting and operational items for the fall.
