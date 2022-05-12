WINCHESTER - With Article 26 failing, Town Meeting had to pass Article 27, making improvements to the Parkhurst School, in order to ensure swing space for Lynch students during demolition of the current Lynch School and construction of the new one.
This article appropriates $169,750 for design and engineering services for the development of plans and specifications to make improvements and alterations to the Parkhurst School in preparation for its use as swing space to accommodate the development of the Lynch School project.
Article 26 attempted to allocate $6M for the repair of the Carriage House so the school department’s central office could relocate there permanently. That move would open up Parkhurst for use as swing space, with the assistance of eight modular classrooms.
With it failing, this means the town must now move Parkhurst somewhere else (Town Meeting discussed renting out commercial space in Winchester or surrounding communities) or the number of modular classrooms needed would double to 16. In that event, the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee estimated total costs around $5.6M ($4M for the 16 modular classrooms, plus money for limited upgrades to Parkhurst and site work modification and restoration).
If the town empties the Parkhurst building, then it would spend approximately $2M for eight modular classrooms, plus money for limited upgrades to Parkhurst and site work modification and restoration (not to mention whatever the town pays to move the central office out of the Parkhurst building for two years during Lynch construction - and moving it into Lynch doesn’t appear to be an option, as EFPBC member Chris Nixon said contracts prefer an empty site).
Once construction ends, the central office would likely return to Parkhurst, thereby eliminating any chance of renting or selling the building. It is possible the town could ask residents to support an override for both the Lynch School and Carriage House repairs sometime next year. The original plan involved borrowing money from the state to pay for work at the Carriage House, something both the Select Board and Finance Committee worried could negatively impact the town’s Aaa bond rating.
If a bundled override passed, then that opens up Parkhurst as a revenue stream.
First, though, the town must decide where to move the central office or else spend an additional $2M for eight extra modular classrooms. A move to a commercial space could cost upwards of $650,000 over the two year period (unless the town uncovers a less expensive option, perhaps through Cummings Properties, as mentioned by Select Board Chair Rich Mucci).
Either way, it appears some options exist for the town. The Select Board, School Committee, EFPBC, and others just have to decide what direction to go in.
