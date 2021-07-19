WINCHESTER - The town looks to close out FY21 on a high note, as Town Comptroller Stacie Ward said it should turn back more money than originally anticipated.
“We’re still working, as bills just came in,” she noted, adding “(but) we expect way more than the $800,000 we conservatively estimated.”
In a memo to the board, Ward wrote how real estate and property tax revenues “are meeting expectations at this time.” She noted the FY20 tax revenue “was slightly lower than usual because the due date of the fourth quarter bill was extended from May 1 to June 1 (due to COVID-19).”
She said, based on what is currently posted, the tax levy revenue surplus is approximately $570,000 with more receipts in process.
Ward also said local receipts overall exceeded expectations by more than $500,000 as of May 31. As of July 12, based, she said, on what’s been processed, they appear to exceed $1M or “far better than we expected.” However, she told the board to keep in mind expectations were lower than past several years due to COVID.
“These additional receipts will build General Fund reserves,” she wrote.
For motor vehicle excise tax, the first commitments came in slightly under last year’s, by $200,000. She said that raised some concerns, but the second commitments, processed in June, came in $300,000 more than last year. She said as of May 31, the town had $3.4M in excise revenue (but as of July 12, it grew another $200,000). This means the town went over budget projections without even processing all the June receipts.
“This is good news,” Ward wrote.
The comptroller mentioned how the PILOT agreement with Winchester Hospital was finalized last month and the town received the unrestricted payment of $50,535 in June.
Fines came in lower than last year, mainly due to less parking and library activity.
100 percent of the indirects from the enterprise funds were posted as of May 31.
Expenditures
Ward said salaries and expenditures “are meeting expectations at this time.” She told department heads to contact herself or the town manager for additional funds or for any other budgetary changes before FY21 closed (June 30).
“I’ve been keeping an eye on the budget balances and am aware of a few issues,” she wrote, adding, as noted earlier, the town should expect “healthy turnbacks.”
The Finance Committee met on July 13 to review and fund any final budget issues.
Ward said supplemental budget increases approved at spring Town Meeting for snow & ice and legal costs are accounted for as of May 31.
In relation to the Reserve Fund, the comptroller noted a balance of $559,000 as of May 31; however, since then, the town used $10,000 for additional costs related to the Town Hall flooring project. She suggested there would be “other, small FY21 ‘clean-up’ requests” submitted to FinCom before FY21 closes.
Filed under “more good news,” Ward said the town shouldn’t expect to get any fraudulent unemployment claims like it did last year, but she’s still chasing some credits owed to the town. She told the board these claims are “slowly but surely” resolving themselves.
When it comes to “reimbursable” COVID-19 costs, some of the costs associated with fire, DPW, Board of Health, and the school department are still in the General Fund, Ward wrote.
“I am waiting as long as I can for FEMA approvals to be finalized before I reclassify anything to the FEMA fund and commit the rest of the CARES Act funding,” she stated in her memo. “There are still too many moving pieces to nail it all down, but I hope to get more information before we process the MUNIS close in mid-August and finalize DOR/audit information.”
Enterprise funds
The Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund should exceed revenue targets as billings came in higher than estimated. This pushes the fund over $1.4M, much higher than last year and the $918,000 deficit.
Based on a Town Meeting member request, Ward said a presentation should be ready for fall Town Meeting that includes description of operations, a detailed budget, Chapter 110 explanation, a five-year capital improvement plan, consultant reports/analysis, MS4 permit process and explanations, and any other information deemed important to share.
This will help explain the need for the rate and fee increases approved over the past several town meetings.
Meanwhile, the Recreation Fund “continues to recover from the effects of COVID as programs are ramping up for the summer.” As of May 31, Ward said revenues exceeded expenditures by $167,000 and hope the trend would continue into this fiscal year (FY22).
While the town hasn’t closed out FY21 completely, she expected better results than initially anticipated.
