WINCHESTER - As the town nears the halfway point of FY22, Town Comptroller Stacie Ward highlighted a few areas on the revenue and expenditure side of the budget when she met with the Select Board at their latest meeting. (Her report is actually only through Oct. 31.)
Revenue
Ward said, in relation to FY21, all estimated revenues are “pending final certification by the Department of Revenue.” As part of the tax rate setting/certification process (late November/early December), revenues are rebalanced based on fall Town Meeting results, actual new growth, final state aid, and comparisons to FY21 actuals (local receipts).
Ward said new growth exceeded the budget by $300K, the town will reduce local receipts and will make other adjustments based on fall Town Meeting votes. She added her November report would reflect Town Meeting activity and the December report would include the final DOR certified revenue.
In the good news department, Ward noted how license and permit revenue already exceeded the budget due to the permitting of the two 40B projects in town: Cambridge Street ($443K) and River Street ($735K). She also said miscellaneous non-recurring revenue received a payment of $275K in relation to the ZBA agreement at River and Cross Street and reimbursements/payments from Eversource.
The comptroller pointed out 50 percent of the indirects from the enterprise funds (Water & Sewer, Recreation) were processed as of Oct. 31.
Expenditures
Ward said salaries and expenditures are meeting expectations, but departments should contact her and/or the Town Manager’s Office if they require additional funding or any other budgetary changes.
She mentioned Article 17 of this past fall Town Meeting, which addressed and approved the needs identified to date, such as:
• $40K for general insurance due to a significant increase in rate
• $293K for debt service principal and $141K for interest to reflect borrowings versus estimates
• $158K for Finance Committee Reserve Fund to replenish the fund for previous FY22 uses
As this report runs through Oct. 31, or one-third of FY22, Ward said due to the “nature of some of the departmental activity,” the budgets will be spent more than expected, including:
• MIIA general insurance, where the town paid the premium back in July
• Health insurance premiums, which the town pays a month in advance
• Worker’s compensation, where the town prepays a third party for claims
Ward pointed out 50 percent of the subsidies to the enterprise funds were processed as of Oct. 31.
Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund
The comptroller believes this fund “appears to be operating as planned and will meet budgeted targets.” She added how the developer of the River and Cross Street 40B project agreed to pay $21K towards water and sewer mitigation measures. This miscellaneous revenue was appropriated at fall Town Meeting for this purpose, Ward wrote.
Recreation Enterprise Fund
This fund also appears to be operating as planned, the comptroller noted, and will meet budgeted targets. She also pointed out the warrant article at fall Town Meeting which authorized the use of $25K for the design of a sports court at the Mystic School.
“This will contribute to operational growth in the future,” Ward stated.
