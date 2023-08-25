WINCHESTER - The Town of Winchester released a legal notice on Thursday, Aug. 24 formally issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the acquisition or redevelopment of a town-owned property at 20 Glenwood Ave.
The property, according to the legal notice, is a single parcel acquired by the town through a tax foreclosure and has an area of approximately .064 acres (or 2,800 square feet of land). A single-family dwelling on the property will need to be demolished.
This property has been in the news before. Back in April of 2021, Town Meeting voted to allow the Select Board to lease, sell, convey, release or otherwise dispose of any interests in a portion of the land located at 20 Glenwood Ave. Those proceeds, if the town sells the land, will be deposited in the town’s Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Town Meeting also voted against an amendment to recoup, if sold, at minimum the assessed value of the land (~$350,0000). There ensued a debate about the term assessed (favored by Town Meeting member Roger Wilson, the maker of the amendment) versus appraised (favored by Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, speaking on behalf of the article) with Wilson noting the town doesn’t know the appraised value.
Members ultimately voted down the amendment.
At the time, Bettencourt noted that in 2018, fall Town Meeting requested the town utilize 20 Glenwood Ave. for affordable housing. The town received the property through a tax taking, which Bettencourt admitted took a decade. He called it a very small property on a small piece of land, adding the house is currently not inhabitable or salvageable.
Although the Finance Committee recommended favorable action, the Planning Board wanted to see the town keep the land for the possibility of further development. Town Meeting member Ann Sera agreed, calling the article foolish and saying it would be a terrible idea to sell.
According to the legal notice, the town, per Mass. General Law, is soliciting proposals that can respond to the town’s objectives for the property and present the most advantageous affordable housing development or purchase agreement, as determined by the selection criteria defined in the RFP.
The successful bidder will be invited to enter into a purchase agreement with the town.
The legal notice also states how the town “has a preference for proposals that result in new affordable housing that would be included on the Subsidized Housing Inventory, but will also consider selling the property for the highest purchase price, which would then be used to fund affordable housing at another location through the Affordable Housing Trust.”
Back in the spring of 2021, Bettencourt said the town recently received a three-bedroom house from a resident who passed away that’s currently in probate. He stressed the town needs to put people in homes now, as opposed to taking the time to develop land or wait for the probate process to play out. He admitted he’d like to build on Glenwood, but acknowledged the town could receive something better, sooner.
Unfortunately, the Select Board member’s desire to receive something sooner did not come to fruition, as it’s taken more than two years to reach the point where the town released an RFP for the property.
It’s not known if the assessed value of the land remains approximately $350,000 or has changed.
